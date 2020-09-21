Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

The Clyde-Savannah Central School District will close Monday due to COVID-19. This news comes just one day after the district revealed a non-teaching staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Hayden did not mention a specific case of COVID-19 as a reason for closing schools. However, the move is being done out of an abundance of caution while contact tracing is underway.

The attorney general held a press conference at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church, after meeting with members of the Prude family earlier and is scheduled to meet with local civil rights groups Free the People ROC, and United Christian Leadership Ministry.

James announced a new policy that the attorney general’s office will independently release body camera footage after the family of a victim has seen it, and no longer wait for local authorities to release the footage.

A community is in mourning over the two young people who were killed this weekend. Counselors were available at both UPrep Charter School and East High School, the alma mater of both students who graduated in 2019.

It was a somber atmosphere at both schools where Jarvis Alexander and Jaquayla Johnson attended. Students and staff were heartbroken to lose these students during a senseless act of violence.

Sunday would have been Daniel Prude’s 42 birthday and many gathered to celebrate his life in the daily protests since his death after an encounter with Rochester Police Department in March.

Hundreds came out on Sunday to celebrate Prude’s life, including his brother Joe Prude.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. Friday night to pay their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights and the second women to serve on the Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87.

High pressure continues to dominate and the dry stretch will become the normal mode through much of the work week. .

The high pressure will shift into the Atlantic which allows winds to turn a bit more southwesterly. This should bring up afternoon high temperatures day-by-day. Mid 60s Monday turns into 70° Tuesday turns into mid 70s Wednesday. We’ll then watch temperatures climb to near 80° by Saturday.

Our next chances for rain will arrive by Friday as a cool front pushes through, bringing a few clouds Thursday and a few sprinkles likely by the end of the week. These rain chances will remain low and most will not see much rain at all through the period.

The autumnal equinox is on Tuesday! That is the official start of fall and the suns rays cross over the equator and move south as the amount of daylight gets shorter and shorter.