Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, crowds gathered at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park calling for justice for Daniel Prude. The group then marched to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office and demanded her resignation — along with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Union President Mike Mazzeo.

Doorley’s office responded releasing a statement saying she has no intention of resigning.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a Rochester man on Sunday.

According to RPD, officers were at Rochester General Hospital for an unrelated call when a private car arrived just after 5 p.m. with 35-year-old Jermaine Shelton in the passenger seat, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is on scene where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a motor vehicle. Officials tell us it happened on the 390 South in the area of Brooks Ave.

Multiple cars hit a Rochester woman, but the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to make sure they have all the vehicles involved.

Remote learning starts Monday for students in the Rochester City School District. It’ll be the norm for the first ten weeks. Superintendent Leslie Myers-Small says the district has the opportunity to start fresh moving forward.

Each day, students must log into their chromebook or computer and follow the daily schedule sent to them from their school or teacher. District officials say all students will start the day with 15 to 20 minutes of activities to support their social and emotional wellness.

The Livingston County Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that four SUNY Geneseo students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The students reside off-campus in the same household. They are in the LCDOH quarantine process and are isolating in their residence.

SUNY Brockport has suspended its wrestling program on Saturday pending the outcome of investigations stemming from potential COVID-19 policy violations. The college’s interim said two wrestling physical education classes have also been canceled for the fall semester.

Dozens of individuals, including members of the wrestling program and their roommates on-campus needed to be quarantined. According to the interim, a group of off-campus wrestlers were issued quarantine orders, also.

The cool feel of Fall will be with us today. Lake effect clouds and a spot shower will give way to increasing amounts of sunshine as the air turns drier.

Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day with highs just cresting into the lower 60s. Once those skies clear out, we will have another chance at a very chilly night with lows dropping down into the lower 40s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine with highs around 70°. Winds turn southerly and Wednesday will have highs climb to near 80° to make for a gorgeous late-summer day. Those two days will likely be the best two days of the week, although we don’t expect much in the way for rain even through next weekend.

A cold front that will arrive sometime on Thursday will not bring much in the way of rain, but it will bring another batch of cooler air that may keep temperatures below average through the beginning of next week. Expect some clouds early Friday followed by a fair amount of sunshine heading into the weekend.