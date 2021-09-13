Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday September 13, 2021.

Rochester police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting on the city’s west side.

A Mobile Command Unit arrived on the scene around 11 p.m Saturday for the report of a shooting.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department identified the victim as 20-year old Tymir Thomas. Thomas was shot in his lower body. AMR responded and transported Thomas to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD, life-saving measures were attempted. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this murder. Thomas was seated in a vehicle on Handy Street when he was shot.

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157,

Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Rochester police have identified an elderly couple who died after a murder-suicide at an area nursing home this weekend.

According to Rochester police, 83-year-old Albert Greer was visiting his life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home Saturday morning.

Police say Dubin had been a resident at the facility for a couple weeks, and her health was deteriorating.

Authorities say during Greer’s Saturday morning visit, he shot Dubin and then turned the gun on himself.

Officials say staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful as both Greer and Dubin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other residents or staff at the nursing home were in danger.

A Hilton woman is facing charges after a crash that killed her husband and a woman on a motorcycle this weekend.

According to police 52-year-old, Renee Alger was intoxicated when the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle Saturday night.

The driver of the Motorcycle, 23-year-old Trystan Sylvester was thrown some 20 feet from the bike. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Greece police officials say.

Alger’s husband, 54-year-old Charles Alger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but, later succumbed to his injuries.

The Algers were both from Hilton New York.

Renee Alger has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was also issued various traffic tickets and before being released to hospital staff for treatment.

Greece police believe more charges will follow. The crash is still under investigation.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown and Pittsburgh rallied to a season-opening 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.

The Steelers defeated the Bills after losing to them in each of the past two seasons — both times in primetime.

In a matchup of defending AFC division champs, the Bills produced a dud following an offseason in which many pegged them as Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo’s Allen-led dynamic offense sputtered in resembling nothing of the aggressive unit which set numerous scoring and passing records last year. Allen finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

The Bills otherwise settled for Tyler Bass hitting three field goals and, worse still, failed to convert consecutive fourth-down opportunities to open the second half.

Give the Steelers defense credit for keeping them in the game.

Congressman Joe Morelle confirmed on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Morelle released the following statement:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all guidance from the Center for Disease Control and my physician and will remain isolated until it is safe to resume my official duties. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms remain mild.

“I urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves—and our community—from the severe impacts this disease can have. Had I not been vaccinated, my experience could have been much different. To find a vaccine site near you, please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov.”

A few of these showers will linger south of the thruway into Monday morning, but most of the day to start the new work week looks dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The same front that brought rain and storms Sunday night will drop south on Monday, and move back northward as a warm front late Monday into Tuesday. While the majority of Monday is dry, chances for rain and storms go up overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s and humidity returns with chances for showers and isolated storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few of these have the potential to be on the stronger side. More widespread showers and storms move in Wednesday along a final cold front.

Drier air works in for the last part of the week Thursday and Friday with low end rain chances, but temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.