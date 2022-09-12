ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, September 12, 2022.

One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.

Once there, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to the University of Rochester medical center where he remains in stable condition, officials say.

Officers then found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officials said the victims had been hanging out in the park with a group of four to six friends. At some point, a suspect approached and shot at the victims.

The motive behind the shooting and murder is not known at this time.

Officials said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to dial 911 or contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

A man was hospitalized after fire spread through a high rise apartment on Seth Green Drive Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 200 Seth Green Dr. and found the apartment fire on the eighth floor of the building. Once they were able to enter the apartment, they found a man on the ground.

The male was transported to a hospital with severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body. He remains in guarded condition at a nearby hospital. Officials say no one else was in the apartment.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it in the apartment. Firefighters said there was minor water damage and no other injuries were reported.

A man was shot and killed on Kenwood Avenue Saturday while attempting to break into an apartment, Rochester police announced Sunday.

In their initial communications, officials identified the deceased male as a murder victim, but further details revealed during the investigation changed the incident to a homicide.

At around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a call at 231 Kenwood Avenue for the report of a masked person who broke into the apartment, and was subsequently shot by one of the occupants.

Once inside, officers located a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Three or four additional rounds had been fired into the apartment by other individuals fleeing the scene after the man was shot.

The 911 caller, a man in his 40s, told responding officers that the masked man broke into the house. The caller said he shot him with a shotgun, which officials say they recovered during the investigation. A loaded handgun was also recovered at the scene.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased man.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and RPD officials said the case will ultimately be turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review.

As kids wrap up their first week of school, Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over polio to bolster low vaccination rates.

So how concerned should you be, especially if you’re a parent?

All the samples of the poliovirus so far were found in wastewater around the Long Island and New York City area, but local pediatricians explained the virus can be very contagious, especially if you’re not vaccinated. It can be more serious for infants and toddlers.

While the timing of this emergency appears bad due to kids returning to school, pediatricians point to state laws requiring students to be vaccinated against polio, like other common viruses so the classroom is likely to be a safe setting.

“If you go to a public school you’re actually going to be in a safer area because everyone who goes to a public school needs to have these vaccines to attend,” Dr. Karina Vattana of the Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester said. “The religious exemption for vaccines is no longer in effect in New York State.”

“Polio is definitely a preventative disease and it’s one where there’s a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Kathleen Grisanti said. “So, definitely encouraging the families to make sure that their children are vaccinated against polio.”

Medical research shows polio spreads easily if you encounter contaminated saliva, feces, or other liquids. But also, through the air, if you’re in close contact with someone infected. It can be most harmful to unvaccinated children.

“Kids under the age of five have been shown to have the worst outcome if they contract the virus,” Dr. Vattana said. “Anyone can contract the virus, and the other people we worried about are immunocompromised people. So, anyone taking medications for autoimmune disorders.”

According to the state and CDC, the one case in Rockland County was someone without the polio vaccine. Parents like Ashleigh Brockhuizen feel polio sounds scary but isn’t too concerned since both her daughters have the vaccine.

“That definitely gives us some confidence I think,” Brockhuizen said. “I’d say anytime you hear polio it’s intimidating no matter if you’re vaccinated or not. But whatever precautions are recommended we’ll take and hope to stay healthy.”

By issuing this State of Emergency, Gov. Hochul has allocated more polio vaccine administrators throughout New York. In total, the CDC has collected samples of this virus in five counties so far.

If you’re an adult and already received your polio vaccine, local pediatricians say there’s no reason at this time to get booster shots if you completed your series as a child.

It’s been nearly two months since Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty, but members of the Fairport community, where he lived, and beyond have shown he’ll never be forgotten.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to Mazurkiewicz’s family, but also strangers who took time out of their day to raise money by purchasing a meal, participating in raffles and auctions.

Three different seatings were offered for the fundraiser dinner and every single one was sold out. According to diner owner Brian O’Reilly, he was proud of his staff’s teamwork in giving back to the Mazurkiewicz family.

“All I really do is the food, and I have a wonderful staff that put this together,” O’Reilly said. “All donations were done by them, all the decorations were done by them, it’s been like a very team effort here. I came up with the idea and they executed it.”

Among the nearly 250 participants in this fundraiser were people who used to work with Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, like Carol Demace, who will always remember his compassion for the department — like going out of his way to make anyone’s stressful day a positive one.

“It just was wonderful to have him come down and we would be in the middle of something so awful, but he would just make us laugh,” Demace said. “It would just turn around the whole day because he had that sense of humor and it was wonderful.”

The initial goal was to raise $5,000, but as the event began, diner staff said they already surpassed that and ended up raising around $10,000 to help the Mazurkiewicz family.

“I just hope it will help them with any extra expenses that they had,” Fairport resident Ruth Curtis said. “They sure were never prepared for what happened to that police officer.”

“Just give them a few extra bucks and just know that everybody in Fairport and probably all over respect the work that he’s done,” Stanley Buczkowski said.

Outside the diner were members of the Rochester Police Department Tactical Unit selling pro-law enforcement merchandise which included shirts with Officer Mazurkiewicz’s patrol car number on them. Raising more funds to help the family and other charity work for the police.

21-year-old Kevin Vickers, who’s accused of killing Officer Mazurkiewicz remains in custody at the Monroe County jail. His next court appearance is Nov. 4. He’s pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Expect rain showers for some of today with a few heavier showers working their way in tonight as a large and slow-moving system slides through New York State. Temperature as of 7:10 a.m. is 67°