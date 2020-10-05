Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been indicted by a grand jury for campaign finance violations, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Friday.

The district attorney said a conviction of a non-violent class E felony could result in a variety of sentences. She said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but there could also be probation, split sentences, or restitution in this case.

President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade, a surprising move that raised new questions about the president’s understanding of the coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid treatment typically only recommended for the very sick. The doctors also said his health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence is in a familiar spot: standing by President Donald Trump.

With Trump hospitalized with a virus that he spent months downplaying, his ever-loyal No. 2 will play an increasingly prominent role in the weeks ahead.

An active timeline on the latest information regarding the plane crash in Genesee County.

Buffalo scores on their first possession for the first time this season. The drive got going with a Josh Allen 21 yard pass to Stefon Diggs that converted a 3rd and 6. Allen followed with another 15 yard strike to Diggs. The touchdown came on a 3rd and 1 play action pass. Gabriel Davis got lost by the Raiders defense and was super wide open for a 26 yard TD catch. The Bills lead 7-0.

You’ll be greeted by a cool Monday with skies on the cloudy side early on in the day. Some breaks of sun will develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

High pressure at the surface from Texas through the Mid Atlantic will help clear skies out into Tuesday and also help send some warmer air to the region. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day we’ll have since October started with highs back in the upper 60s. This is ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday night and Wednesday that will pack a punch.

Expect busy southwest winds Tuesday afternoon to turn quickly northwest along the passage of a cold front sometime Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will also bring rain showers that remain off and on Wednesday. It will be windy as well as the storm passes to our north. Expect gusts 30+ mph at times through the evening. Once this storm system exits, we will be left with a large and cold airmass Thursday that will force Canadian air over a warm Lake Ontario. That means lake-effect rain showers Thursday with continued breezy conditions and high temperatures swinging back below normal, into the middle 50s.

More tranquil weather does look to take over from there. Friday should see clearing skies and mark a warming trend into next weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a good shot at breaking 70°.