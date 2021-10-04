Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will return to court Monday for charges over alleged campaign finance violations that date back to her 2017 re-election campaign.

Warren along with two assistants are accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 campaign. They are facing two charges — scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law — both of which are class E felonies.

The legal camp representing Warren has elected to fight the charges in a jury trial, stressing the need for an impartial jury. The mayor’s campaign has said the money was placed in the PAC account by mistake.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has said she believes the indictment indicates it was not done by accident. She also said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but the final decision could vary.

Monday’s hearing is separate from another set of criminal charges the mayor is currently facing.

Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, were each handed three different charges after a pistol and rifle were found in their home where their 10-year-old daughter was left alone earlier in May.

The mayor is serving the remainder of what is presumptively her last term in office. She was defeated by Malik Evans in this year’s June Democratic Primaries.

A rainy Sunday afternoon did not stop dozens of Pittsford residents from coming out and rallying against racism.

The rally is an annual event, started by the organization PittsFORWARD a year ago. This year, it comes as several alleged racism-involved events were brought to light in the district this past week.

On Friday, Sept. 1, parents told News 8 players on the Pittsford Mendon boys and girls team made racist comments and slurs towards black students from Greece Arcadia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating not one, but multiple racist events in the district among students. One involves a student holding an airsoft gun and making threats using a racial slur.

Activists, local parents, and students of Pittsford say there is no place for racism in their community.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenage victim with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say the 15-year-old resident is in critical condition.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Hazelwood Terrace following multiple reports of a shooting around 12 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, a teenage male was located and later sent to a local hospital.

The area was closed for investigation but has since re-opened.

There are no suspects in custody according to RPD. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Officials from the Rochester Fire Department rescued two adult residents from 2 ½ story home near 86 Alexander Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters received a call around 2 p.m. reporting a housefire with an occupant trapped on the porch roof. According to officials, a ladder was used to quickly remove the resident from the roof. The second occupant was able to exit the smoke-filled structure as fire crews put out the fire, which came from a 1st floor kitchen.

The fire was sustained in around 15 minutes. Both occupants refused hospital treatment.

Smoke and water minorly damaged the home. No firefighter was injured in the incident.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of the cause of the fire.

Wegmans announced Friday it aims to fill over 100 part-and full-time positions across its Rochester and southern tier locations. Those eligible can receive sign-on bonuses up to $1,000.

The Pittsford Wegmans will hold the first event which will look to hire new culinary talent such as cooks, servers, bartenders and food service workers. The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wegman’s second hiring event will take place virtually on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All department roles will be available to apply for.

The hiring team at Wegmans advise applicants to submit an online application in advance in order to guarantee a timeslot for either of the events. Those interested can do so here.

The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

On a wet and rainy day at Highmark Stadium, the Bills did what they needed to do and disposed of the Houston Texans as 18.5-point favorites with a 40-0 win.

The 40-point margin of victory is the second-largest for a regular season game in franchise history. In 1990, the Bills beat the Browns 42-0.

Josh Allen finished with 20 completions on 29 attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Stefon Diggs had his biggest receiving game of the year with 114 yards on seven receptions.

We’ve had quite the soaker of a Sunday with rain totals ranging from half an inch to over an inch in some spots.

Luckily all the rain we’ve received over the past 24 hours has been spread out in time enough where flooding issues are low. There may be some wet roads to wake up to on Monday, but drier skies lie ahead.

A slow moving area of low pressure will continue to feed moisture and cloud cover into the region to start the new week. Expect showers to shift more southward towards the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region by Monday afternoon.

There will seldom be many breaks in the clouds during this time, but there may be enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out for the Finger Lakes region while those north of the thruway stay cloudy and cooler to end the day Monday night. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s with cloud cover keeping us mild overnight.

As our low pressure system exits the region and high pressure tries to nudge itself in, drier air will help quiet things down Tuesday, but cloud cover will remain. A northeast flow will keep things cooler with highs in the low 60s.