Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Voters in Monroe County were masked up and bundled up Sunday to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

19,007 people cast their ballots this weekend, including 9,506 Saturday and 9,501 Sunday, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Senate Democrats are carrying a debate over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee into early Monday, ahead of a final confirmation vote.

The Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day.

President Donald Trump is behind in the polls no matter how you slice it, but there is still an Electoral College path to a second term if things break right in a few key battleground states, according to experts.

And while he is still trailing in most of those states, polling averages suggest the races in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin will be much closer than the seven or eight point average margin found among national polls.

Could Texas go blue in 2020?

Signs point to it being a possibility: former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump by three points in the Lone Star State, according to the latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler.

There’s no shame in this game not being a Buffalo blowout. Bills fans may have wanted a final of eleventy-nine to three to calm some frayed nerves, but that was not a reasonable expectation.

The Bills came into this game way too beat up. They played without their second best receiver (John Brown), possibly their second best corner (Josh Norman), one of their starting guards (Cody Ford) and most of the tight end room. Matt Milano was on the field, but not nearly 100 percent.

A busy week in weather to finish off October for Rochester. An elongated frontal boundary will stretch into Western New York and rain will return throughout Monday. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day as temperatures hold in the 40s. Not the nicest way to start off the work week.

The rain showers take a break in the afternoon and likely pickup overnight into Tuesday for another round of showers. Overall the amount should not get over maybe a half inch, but clouds will be stubborn through Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for a good 72 hour stretch from Sunday through Tuesday.

We get a brief reprieve from active weather heading into Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will finish at their warmest all week, in the middle 50s. By this time we will have watched a massive nation-wide storm system that will have stretched across the United States slowly work its way into the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday night and Thursday. It will combine with what is soon to be Hurricane Zeta (landfall somewhere in Louisiana Wednesday). The northern edge of this storm will bring rain and potentially some wet snowflakes Thursday evening and Friday morning.

As the forecast stands now, the storm system moves out Friday afternoon and evening, ushering in a cold, but sunny Halloween.