Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 21

Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that took place at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday near Gladstone and Clifton Street.

Upon arrival, the 53-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a stab wound to the upper body and is in stable condition.

Senator Chuck Schumer will join the mother of 3-year-old Bryce Raynor to expose loopholes in federal grease trap regulations.

Raynor died back in July after he fell into a grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester.

Schumer said he will call on OSHA to set safety rules and requirements on grease traps.

David Bellavia, the Medal of Honor recipient who was on the fence about running for New York’s open 27th Congressional District seat, has chosen to stay out, as confirmed by WIVB’s Dave Greber after speaking with Republican leaders.

Bellavia was awarded for his heroism during the Iraq War and long considered a career in politics.

There remain four declared candidates in that race: Republicans Chris Jacobs, Rob Ortt and Beth Parlato, and Democrat Nate McMurray.

With a spike in vaping related illnesses, and a move to ban some e-cigarettes — what’s safe and what’s not?

News 8 is putting you first. We’ll have medical experts in our studio today, ready to answer your calls.

That’s “Your vaping questions” answered tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on News 8.

News 8 is teaming up with Fidelis care and Action for a Better Community to help get coats to those in need before winter.

You can donate new or gently used coats in our fifth annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

There is a high need for children’s coats, but all kinds of coats will be accepted.

You can drop them off at any of the seven Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 8.

Some of the finest Fall weather imaginable is in store for your day today. Temperatures will rebound quickly after a cool start to the day. Look for highs this afternoon into the upper 60s with no shortage of sun.

Our next weather-maker arrives in the form of a cold front Tuesday. A line of steady rain will push into the area as the front passes accompanied by an embedded rumble of thunder or two. Current timing favors a wet window from late morning into the afternoon.