Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

A man was shot and a woman was doused with gasoline after a fight in a parking lot on West Ridge Road, early Monday morning.

Greece Police responded to Unity Hospital around 1:06 a.m. for the report of a 22-year-old Rochester male shot. Upon investigation, GPD said it learned the shooting took place at 630 West Ridge Road — then the Rochester Police Department took over the investigation.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are campaigning in battleground states ahead of the second and final presidential debate.

Trump is expected to travel to Arizona Monday, while Vice President Mike Pence heads to Maine and Pennsylvania.

Biden has not announced any campaign stops Monday, but his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Florida. The California senator will visit Orlando and Jacksonville for the state’s first day of in-person early voting.

The Senate is set to vote this week on a $500 billion “skinny” economic recovery bill that does not appear to include an additional round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans for a Wednesday vote. He says the bill will include money for schools, expanded unemployment benefits and additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program

Police arrested two women on Saturday evening after a rally calling for justice for Daniel Prude. The rally briefly closed down I-490 in the eastbound lane by Wilder Street.

New York State Police say 28-year-old Alyssa Sadwick of Rochester and 21-year-old Kennedy Parks of Fairport are facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct.

A Back the Blue rally in Monroe County drew over 1,000 people across New York State.

The rally, which took place on Sunday, started at the Parma Town Hall where bikers and trucks gathered to parade to the West Creek Lodge in Hilton.

The Williamson Central School District Superintendent Marygrace Mazzullo announced on Friday that a non-teaching faculty member in the district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Staff in the District Office has been quarantined. The staff will work virtually for the next 14 days.

Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready for their epic clash with the defending champs…

The leaves look fantastic. Learn how they change here.

A front stalling out over Western New York will serve as a conduit upon which waves of Low pressure will travel. The bulk of the rain showers along a broad cold front will move in Monday morning for the commute.

Expect off and on “umbrella-worthy” rain through much of the day with temperatures remaining steady in the lower 50s. Scattered showers linger along the near-stationary front overnight into Tuesday. Some high pressure across the Great Lakes starts to work its way into southern Canada and move the front into the Atlantic. The day will finish with sunshine, but temperatures will remain in the 50s.

A quickly moving system along the jet stream moves in Wednesday to break the stagnant temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to jump up into the upper 60s to near 70° with scattered rain showers through the day. Colder air to the north briefly moves back over Western New York overnight and Thursday is back into the 50s. Leave it to Mother Nature to send us right back into the 70s by Friday with as a large storm system gathers across the Upper Midwest. It may be the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and the warm breeze.

Rain showers with this system will probably move through Saturday replaced by sun on Sunday and potentially another up and down week to finish October.