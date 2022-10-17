ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 17, 2022.

  1. No injuries after massive fire on Leighton Ave. engulfs warehouse
  2. Suspects drive away in stolen car after gunpoint robbery in Corn Hill neighborhood
  3. Bills cement top dog status with grinding win in KC
  4. ‘Misinformation’: URMC refutes European study on colonoscopies
  5. Dead body found on Ravine Ave., Rochester police investigate

Weather forecast: Rain and wet flakes for some this week

 As the upper-level system spins over us, Monday through Thursday faces the risk of scattered lake effect showers.