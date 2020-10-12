Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Roy Siplin Sr. said RPD officers arrested his son, Roy Siplin Jr. on Friday afternoon. In a press conference held Sunday, Siplin said his son was punched in the face by officers after he was handcuffed and he needed hospitalization.

In a statement released Sunday night, the RPD confirmed Siplin was punched at least once in the face by an officer. The department said the officer hit the suspect because he was holding on to a fence and wanted to gain control of his arm. Siplin was also carrying a gun, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in its search for a 15-year-old girl from Pittsford. The family of Paris Beckford said she was last seen Saturday when she left in an unknown vehicle.

Beckford is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown, curly hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatshirt, shorts and a necklace with “Paris” on it.

Keuka College will switch to all-remote learning beginning Monday October 12th because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The college, located on Keuka Lake in Yates County, said Sunday that 11 students had tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. That’s a jump from the day before, when the college reported 12 new cases.

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

Trump, who was poised Monday to host his first rally after his COVID-19 diagnosis, declared he was now “immune” from the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove and comes amid a series of outstanding questions about the president’s health.

First, Hurricane Laura roared ashore with its staggering, 150 mph (241 kph) winds. Then Hurricane Delta followed, with less wind but with ferocious downpours. The two back-to-back hurricanes in the space of six weeks have left this pocket of southwest Louisiana blanketed with tarpaulins, debris and flooded streets — but not despair.

Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Delta in their Lake Charles home, damaged just weeks earlier by Laura. As the wind rustled the tarp above them, they grabbed it through the hole in the ceiling and held on tight. Water poured in, flooding their den.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bills found out their game was moving to Monday. Not the Titans game — it’s the next game against the Chiefs.

The NFL released a bunch of schedule changes that included Buffalo’s week six contest at home against the defending champs. Instead of Thursday night, the game will be played at 5pm on Monday night. It will still be a nationally televised game. At this point, the NFL has no game scheduled for Thursday night in week six.

It is a seasonal start to your Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the middle 60s.

There will be a few spotty showers around by the evening, but most of us will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and some decent breezes as wind gusts could make it close to 30 mph at times. This will all be ahead of a stronger cold front to make its way through the region overnight on Monday and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain from this front will arrive for the Tuesday morning commute while the rest of the day features more sun and drier skies. Highs should make it into the mid 60s.

Skies clear Wednesday and the next chance for a bit of a warm up ahead of a front with rain is Thursday.

The front Thursday looks to really pack a cold punch that will open the door for lake-effect precipitation heading into next weekend. The colder air could even turn some of the lake-effect rain showers to a bit of a mix at higher elevations.