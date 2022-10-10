ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 10, 2022.
- Rochester shooting, stabbing leave 2 injured overnight Monday
- Regional gas prices escape rise, but expected to jump up soon: AAA
- Bills annihilation of Steelers comes at perfect time
- NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says two people shot in front of his home
- Biden’s student loan forgiveness excludes borrowers of private banks, locals demand better transparency
Weather forecast: Clouds to sun as we eye a work-week warm up
Whether you have the day off or are heading into work on Monday, you may want the rain jacket heading out the door as some of us dodge a few sprinkles, but drier skies are expected for all.