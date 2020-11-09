Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight: reining in the pandemic that has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day, frequently breaking records for daily cases. Hospitals in several states are running out of space and staff, and the death toll is soaring.

President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for donors to help finance any court fight.

Trump and his campaign have leveled accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof.

A woman is dead and multiple people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, on Sunday around 6:55 p.m., a car stopped in the eastbound passing lane on Route 104 for an unknown reason. Multiple vehicle behind the first stopped vehicle then collided into each other.

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing on Child Street in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said an officer was on patrol around 10:17 p.m. on Sunday when she came across a group of people involved in an altercation including the woman, who was discovered with a stab wound.

A large house in Rochester has been torn down following a fire on Hudson Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house around 6:25 p.m. Firefighters said due to the size of the house and volume of the fire, it took nearly three hours to bring under control.

Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 256 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths on Sunday. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 155 new cases per day.

According to health officials, 84 of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

Rochester Regional Health officials announced the suspension of all general hospital visitation due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region.

The suspension, announced Friday, goes into effect Sunday at 7 p.m. This includes Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital in Greece, UMMC in Batavia, Genesee County, and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic in Clifton Springs, Ontario County. Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, Wayne County suspended visitation last week. Officials say limited visitation will continue tor specific groups.

In-person learning for the Spring term will begin on February 1, 2021. Instruction for the Winter term will be fully remote.

SUNY has also eliminated spring break to prevent students from traveling and spreading COVID-19. Campuses will be allowed to build in single-day, midweek reading days during the semester.

The Bills restored that hope and then some against the Seahawks. The final score looked respectable, but anyone who watched the game knows the Bills were in firm control from the moment Andre Roberts ran the opening kick back 60 yards.

Josh Allen was back to his MVP form. It looked almost as simple as doing a Control-C, Control-V on the Dolphins game. Receivers were running wide open. Brian Daboll was pushing all the right buttons. I particularly loved the Tim Tebow-like fake QB draw on the TD to Gabriel Davis and the receiver screen to John Brown that nearly scored in the fourth.

In a politically torn, culturally divided and socially splintered America, there was one thing nearly everyone could agree on: Alex Trebek was awesome.

For 36 years, the “Jeopardy!” host was a figure of consensus in an era that increasingly lacked it, and died at the end of an election week when those divisions were in full force.

Temperatures have made it to the 70° mark for the 3rd time so far this month, which means we only have 2 more days before tying the record for most amount of days Rochester has spent at 70° or higher in November. This record will likely be broken by Tuesday.

Forecast:

Rochester did not see a record high today, but it was close. The official high was 73°, just ONE degree away from the record of 74° in 1916.

A clear sky will greet you early Monday. Temperatures will start out near 50 and then soar into the middle 70s. The ridge of high pressure will slowly become more amplified as the trough from the west continues to slowly approach to start the new week, which will only help drive temperatures up into Monday and Tuesday.

It’s possible Rochester ties the record high for the day on Monday with a high temperature of 74°, and it looks even more likely we could break the record on Tuesday with a high of 75°, the record being 72°.

The pattern finally breaks late Tuesday into Wednesday morning in the form of a cold front, but the resulting temperatures aren’t even that impressively cool. We’ll take a dip by a few degrees with highs in the mid to upper 60s with rain moving through Wednesday morning and ending by evening. The front moves through quickly with another round of dry and sunny skies to end the week, but temperatures will be much more seasonable for November with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The end of the week doesn’t look overly impressive with rain chances, but it looks like a few raindrops could greet us towards the end of next weekend with more seasonable temperatures returning.