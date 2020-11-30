Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health and some municipalities within the county will establish new testing sites meant for people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, the county announced Sunday.

The testing, the county said, is in response to portions of the community being designated COVID-19 orange cluster zones by New York State. Testing sites will be available in Rochester, Brighton, Irondequoit and Gates, the county added.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday. This is the second day in a row with over 500 new cases reported.

Saturday and Sunday’s new confirmed cases add up to 1,026. Saturday was the highest single-day increase to date. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend.

The Rochester City School District is releasing a poll on Monday to ask parents if they prefer a hybrid or fully remote learning model.

The district planned to allow students back in the classroom in its third quarter. Now, each school will contact parents to get their input.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at T-Mobile early Sunday afternoon.

Officers say two men were wearing dark clothing and ski masks when they entered the store on N Goodman Street. According to the RPD, the two men showed handguns and stole multiple cell phones.

Let’s get this right out of the way… the Hail Mary defense still needs lots of work.

Beyond that, the good news is the Bills played their C+ game and still got a win.

The parts of the 2020 Bills that have been so much fun through 10 games were mostly a drag against the Chargers. Stefon Diggs had only 39 yards receiving–his lowest total as a Bill.

Major change comes Monday with heavy rain across the entire region.

A massive storm system working its way up the Appalachian Mountains will approach New York State Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will hold around 40° for most of the day with rain spreading from south to north, dumping close to an inch for nearly all from the Finger Lakes to Buffalo. The surface low slowly moves northward over Lake Ontario and winds shift from east to west, opening the door for cold air to seep in overnight into Tuesday.

As temperatures slowly drop, off and on rain showers turn over to a rain and snow mix Tuesday. Expect rain showers through most of the day with higher elevations south of Rochester seeing rounds of heavy, wet snow that will amount to several inches of accumulation in Cattaraugus, southern Erie, and southern Wyoming County thanks to a major boost in moisture from Lake Erie. That continues through Tuesday evening as the surface low continues to move toward Quebec.

Temperatures continue to drop into Wednesday and winds ramp up out of the west, opening the door for more precipitation east of Lake Erie and Ontario. Expect to see snow showers for all, but little to no accumulation except Wyoming and Wayne County. Temperatures will be in the 30s for the afternoon with a strong breeze that keeps wind chills in the 20s. Maybe a squall or two possible if the winds are just right out of the northwest off Lake Ontario.

Thursday will be a break as the massive storm system pulls northeast toward Nova Scotia. Partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures with numbers in the 30s and 40s. The next storm system comes along an elongated trough Friday that should bring the chance for flakes as temperatures are in the 30s. Cloudy skies Saturday and another flurry chance Sunday. More cold air looks to arrive early next week to bring a better chance for some accumulating snow in Rochester.