Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Rochester police officials say a stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday and three teens were apprehended.

Authorities say a 19-year-old female resident reported to police around 1 p.m. Sunday that her vehicle, phone, and wallet were stolen from her in the area of Ackerman Street in Rochester following a gunpoint carjacking.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Police say around 10 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Clifford Avenue in the city.

Authorities say officers were able to apprehend three male occupants from the stolen vehicle; an 18-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

Officials say the vehicle was recovered, is being processed for evidence and will be returned to the owner.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian-car crash in the Town of Geneva around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Terrance Klem, 52, was attempting to cross an intersection at place other than the nearby crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle travelling west bound on State Route 5 and 20 near Lexon Road.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene after calling 911, authorities say.

Lexon Road to County Road 6 was shut down to public access for approximately three hours.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a teen that was last seen in the area of Ridgeway and Dewey Avenue on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the missing 16-year-old is Sarah Wade of Rochester. She is described as an 85 lbs. female, around 5 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with black leggings.

Police say she is not believed to be in any danger at this time. Anyone with further information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Canadian health officials reported two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Sunday, confirming for the first time that the variant has spread to North America.

The cases were found in two people who had recently been to Nigeria, according to a statement from health officials in Ontario, where the cases were detected.

“As the monitoring continues, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada and other countries,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement.

“Canadians are reminded that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual protective measures, is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our communities,” it added.

The news from Canada comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said the omicron variant will inevitably arrive in the United States.

Since being discovered in South Africa, the omicron variant has since spread to neighboring African countries and a number of other nations, including Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Canada on Friday restricted travel from Southern Africa, where the first cases of the variant were reported, imposing stricter re-entry protocols for Canadians and barring foreign nationals who have visited the region in the previous 14 days.

The U.S. on Monday will implement travel restrictions for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

A new strain of the coronavirus could be making it’s way through the United States now. The World Health Organization designated omicron as a “variant of concern” Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday a “Disaster Emergency” executive order as a response — limiting non-essential and non-urgent procedures in hospitals with limited capacity.

In a recent interview Dr. Anthony Fauci says it will likely take a few weeks to determine if omicron is resistant to vaccines.

“We don’t know a lot about this virus so we want to prepare as best as we can,” Dr. Fauci said.

Meanwhile in the Rochester community, advocates continue to encourage vaccination in creative ways.

One of those events took place at St. Michael’s Church near Clinton Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say it’s a post-Thanksgiving holiday celebration, paired with an opportunity to get vaccinated; whether it’s your first dose, or your booster.

“In this area it’s a lot of poverty, it’s a lot of drug use, people that are homeless and things like that, so we prepare a dinner just for them,” organizer Luis Lespier said. “We are also trying to make sure people get vaccinated.”

Dozens of local organizations gathered at the Jewish Senior Life campus in Brighton to spread love and celebrate the fist of eight nights of Hanukkah.

To commemorate the holiday in its absolute form, community leaders and Rochester residents led a vehicle parade and carried the holy light on 18 separate menorahs that were mounted on top of cars.

Tons of gift bags were handed out to all participating children, who also helped in passing around candles of light throughout the ceremony.

Residents across the region were invited to take part in the parade, all for the love of Chanukah.

“The message of Hanukkah is a universal one,” Rabbi Nechemia Vogel from the Chabad of Pittsford said. “It’s a message of how god comes through with miracles and light ultimately overcomes darkness — it’s the message we want to bring to the world.

Festive music surrounded the campus as vehicles made their way around the Jewish Senior Life center.

Hanukkah lasts until Monday, December 6.

The parade departed from Hillel Community Day School at 3:30 p.m. and concluded with the menorah ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at Jewish Senior Life in Brighton.

Scattered snow showers are around this morning.

Besides a few stray flurries in the morning we quiet down to start off the week Monday. Clouds and partial sunshine greet us by late Monday morning and afternoon with quieter but chilly day as highs hover around the mid 30s. We quickly become active again through next week as multiple systems parade through the region with chances for both snow and rain this week.

This will mean more snow showers early on Tuesday with an inch or so in accumulations, and rain showers by Thursday while temperatures take a brief boost into the upper 30s to near 40° by week’s end. Most of the snow we see this week will be of relatively low impact, but may still require the use of the snow brush on the car before heading out for the day.