Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Several fire departments responded to battle a fire on West Commercial Street in East Rochester on Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The building holds two apartments on the second floor and officials say everyone was able to get out safely. However a cat is still unaccounted for.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday morning that parts of the city of Rochester are heading into an “orange zone” designation unless the number of coronavirus cases significantly drops.

“Rates go up, you overburden the hospital system,” Cuomo said. “You overburden doctors, nurses, you can have possible equipment supplies. Numbers go up, people die. People die. Period, it is a mathematical equation.”

Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 338 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths in the county.

“The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 290 new cases per day.”

John W. Gray III was arrested for second degree murder after the death of his wife Ashia Chilson-Gray, police said. On Friday, Gray was “lodged at the Seneca County CAP for arraignment,” according to State Police.

A memorial service will be held at Geneva Middle School , where Chilson-Gray was a teacher, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

We know that warmth is created in more than one way… A warm coat brings physical warmth, the gift of community brings warmth to our spirits…the knowledge that someone cares brings warmth to the heart.

Please show your warmth for those less fortunate in our community by donating new or gently used coats at any Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 19th, for our 6th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

A classic November day awaits complete with busy breezes, plenty of clouds, and a few showers of rain and wet snow. Temperatures during the day only reach the upper 30s and low 40s at best. Most of the day ends up being quiet besides a few developing rain and snow showers as a west wind kicks up a slight lake response.

High pressure returns Tuesday with winter-jacket worthy temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Call it partly cloudy with the chance for a few lake-enhanced clouds. The next storm system approaches the region Wednesday and while it brings the threat for showers, temperatures are going to see another big boost into the 50° range. This means all, if any precipitation will fall as rain Wednesday. It will likely be breezy.

Depending on the path of this system, some of those rain showers may carry into Thanksgiving. Regardless of precipitation, it will likely be a warmer than average holiday. Scattered showers will be possible Friday. Models are split on whether or not we see rain next weekend, but we can lean toward the drier output for now.