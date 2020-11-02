Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

The Monroe County Board of Elections said 38% of voters in the county have now voted using early voting or by mailing absentee ballots.

On the last day of early voting, Sunday, 10,956 votes were cast. The total votes cast during the nine days of early voting is 105,733 — or 20% of registered voters.

One teen is dead and five others are in the hospital after a Webster car accident Sunday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to Gasberry Lane for a motor vehicle accident. They found a vehicle into a tree with the engine compartment on fire. Six occupants were removed from the car by an area resident.

Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday on State Street.

Officials say when they arrived at 429 State Street for a disturbance call that possibly involved a shooting, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. While police investigated they were notified that three other victims were taken to SMH in private vehicles.

On Saturday Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced changes to the New York Travel Advisory protocol.

Cuomo announced new guidelines allowing out-of-state travelers to New York to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Travelers from states that are contiguous with New York will continue to be exempt from the travel advisory; however, covered travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well. The new protocol is effective Wednesday, November 4.

Police are investigating after a body was found in the canal in Fairport.

Officials say around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was walking on the canal between Parker Street and Turk Hill Road when they found a body partially submerged in the water near the bank of the canal.

Jerry Hughes has too often watched the Patriots snatch victory away from the Buffalo Bills in what has been an AFC East rivalry that for too long tilted in New England’s favor.

How exciting it was for Buffalo’s veteran defensive end to eagerly watch from the sideline as Josh Allen knelt three times to run out the clock to close out a 24-21 win Sunday.

An unseasonable, and unreasonable caliber of cold has made its way into Western New York and the Finger Lakes on busy northwesterly winds. Those cold winds pouring across the lower Great Lakes has also meant some a look of winter to go along with its feel as lake effect snow flakes fly. Consider it a “preview of coming attractions”.

Temperatures spend most of the day in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overall, most of the region will see their first flakes of the season, but only a few regions that get lucky enough to be stuck underneath a lake-effect snow band will see a few inches accumulation.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming County for their better chances at seeing the 3″-6″ range of snowfall as west winds favor the region. East of Lake Ontario across the Tug Hill Plateau will likely see their first significant snowfall of the season with accumulations under the heaviest snow bands pushing 1′.

We get a break Monday afternoon as winds shift a bit more westerly and there even could be a few peaks of sun. Another weaker system moves by to our north and there will be some rain/snow showers overnight into early Tuesday morning. That will mean there could be some wet snow and rain showers for the first part of Election Day, but that is the only threat for precipitation and the day should just be breezy and cold.

Tuesday night and Wednesday there will be a large ridge in the jet stream that opens the door for some impressive warmth and sunshine. Temperatures jump quickly into the 60s Wednesday and stay there each afternoon through the Weekend. There are signs that we could even near 70° by Saturday and Sunday. That would be a few degrees away from record.