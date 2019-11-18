Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with people at a party in central California and fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the Fresno’s southeast side, where people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

e Geneva Police Department said five opioid overdoses took place on Sunday in a two-hour time frame during the early morning hours.

Police say none of the overdoses were fatal.

GPD is trying to work with the victims of the overdoses to obtain further information.

A large house fire broke out Sunday afternoon on East Elm Street in East Rochester.

Crews from the Fairport Fire Department and East Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

The building is a multiple unit house, with two apartment units and six people living there.

The East Irondequoit School District has identified the person responsible for a threat against at Eastridge High School last week.

The threats led to an evacuation of the school on Friday morning.

The district posted an update to its website.

“The individual has been identified and will face the appropriate consequences under the school district code of conduct. I want you (and your students) to be aware that this incident has been resolved so that your students feel safe returning to school on Monday.”

Our Coat Giveaway event is on Monday, November 18th at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fidelis Care representatives will also be on site to assist with applications for enrollment in a health insurance product, renew health insurance coverage, and to learn more about the NY State of Health.

Marketplace Mall will make a major announcement on Monday.

They will be announcing a new transformative partner that will soon take over a large space at the mall.

The event will take place right at the mall starting at 10 a.m.

The holiday season often means a rise in internet or phone scam.We want to help you avoid the latest scams. Today, we’re putting you first.

Experts from the Better Business Bureau will be in our studio taking your calls. That’s Putting You First — avoiding the latest scams from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on News 8.

Despite the chill, the weather will be quiet today, although it will be cloudy as a result of a front to our west and a storm along the east coast. A band of precipitation mainly in the form of some showers will make its way close to Central New York but will never make it to our area. Temperatures will not move much, holding in the 30s for most of the day and topping out at about 40°.