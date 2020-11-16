Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Monroe County Department of health officials said there are 260 new coronavirus cases in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total in the county to 10,024 cases.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, keeping the to-date total at 309.

The seven day rolling average of new cases is 238 new cases per day and the seven day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.77%.

Rochester Institute of Technology has raised its alert level after an increase of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school posted an announcement to its website that the risk level went from yellow, to orange — meaning the school is now at a moderate risk for contracting the virus

A Rochester man is in critical condition after he was shot in the city on Sunday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cottage and Seward Streets for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The trial of the Rochester father accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter continues on Monday.

Charlie Richmond is charged with manslaughter. Officials said his daughter, Arabella, was found unresponsive after a 911 call at a home on Culver Road in 2018.

The Penfield man who is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Webster is expected in court on Monday.

27-year-old Maxwell Ward is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Oksana Zakharchyshyn in a crash on Empire Boulevard in June. When police arrived on scene, Zakharchyshyn was pronounced dead. Two of Oksana’s daughters, 22-year-old Mariana, and 15-year-old Oleysa, as well as Oksana’s 3-year-old grandson Maksym were all struck and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road. Mariana and Maksym were later released from the hospital.

High winds and storms Sunday have left thousands of RG&E customers without power.

As of 6:23 a.m. on Monday, RG&E is reporting 532 people without power throughout the region. You can check for the latest updates here. There were over 10,000 people without power around 6 p.m., and crews worked quickly to bring that number down.

Rochester officially recorded a gust to 56 mph late Sunday night. While winds of that magnitude are not expected today, we will still have a fresh breeze to contend with as gusts reach 30 to 40 mph primarily near the Lake Ontario shoreline and the higher terrain south of the Thruway. . We’ll see at least some sun during the day today but there will also be a few showers of rain mixed with a few wet snow flakes especially during the first half of the day. The best chance for minor snow accumulations across higher elevations is Tuesday where temperatures are colder at the surface.

Cold air will be the story for the middle of the week as we will see temperatures stuck in the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday! Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sun with a passing flurry or two. Temperatures rebound to near normal levels Thursday and Friday