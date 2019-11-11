Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 11

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire area. The forecast continues to warn for a high impact snow event.

Be prepared for snow starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning with big impacts on travel. Snow will start to fall early on Veterans Day with little impact. In fact, most roads will be snow free for the first part of the day. The storm system will ramp up through Monday evening and that is when some of the heaviest snow will fall.

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Rochester on Sunday according to police.

Officers were in the area of Hawley Street around 5:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Two men were shot and they found a car on the sidewalk.

The two victims are both 21-years-old. They were both taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where one is in critical conditions, the other is in stable condition.

Five people are without a home after a house fire on Sunday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of a home on Quincy Street around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said while en-route, 911 received additional calls from neighbors which caused a full response.

Fire crews said the fire caused damage to the second floor and broke windows next door from fire radiating across the driveway.

Rochester City Council is proposing to waive the marriage license fee for active duty military.

The proposal comes after the New York State legislature recently waived the state’s portion of the fee for a marriage license or certificate of marriage when either party applying is a member of the armed forces on active duty.

Today is Veterans Day and there are many resources available for veterans — but some don’t always know how to connect to those resources.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first with Veterans’ Voices: Resources.

We will have a team of experts here to take your calls and answer your questions about the services available.

That’s Veterans’ Voices: Resources today from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on News 8.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Genesee Valley and the Finger Lakes from 11 a.m. today through 9 a.m. tomorrow for what amounts to nothing short of our first snowstorm of the season.

An area of low pressure will travel along a stalled front that’s draped across Western New York. Initially, the storm will bring wet snow and even a rain-snow mix for some. We are not expecting difficult travel early today given temperatures that are borderline and ground temperatures that are still a bit warm. That said, there will still be flakes flying, and accumulations will begin as the air grows a bit colder this afternoon. The main event will be this afternoon and evening as the surface low moves into Pennsylvania. Expect snowfall rates to push up to near an inch per hour Monday evening making travel around the region difficult. Plows will be put to the test as all roads will become snow covered across Western New York. The heaviest snow will fall sometime between 6 p.m. this evening and 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. I expect everyone to see a solid 6 inch snowfall with some spots getting as much as 10″ from the event through tomorrow morning. Lake enhancements will mean 12″ in a few select spots especially just south of Rochester at higher elevations. This is all wrapped up by late Tuesday.

The record for snow on November 11 is 5.2″ in 1991 – That has a good chance to be broken Monday.