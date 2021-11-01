Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 1, 2021.

An 11th grade student at Penfield High School was pronounced dead Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Chestnut Street with his father just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

The student, identified as 16-year-old Matthew Bittner was 16-years-old, succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning Rochester police officials said.

According to authorities, the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested for DWAI. The 39-year-old Rochester man remained at the scene of the crash and was also charged for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree.

An investigation is currently being conducted by RPD. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming.

Penfield High School will have mental health members join all of Matthew’s classes Monday to support students and teachers. Day-long seminars will also take place tomorrow as counselors will take the opportunity to process the tragedy in smaller groups with students.

Rochester police say a 15-year-old city teen was shot at least once late Sunday.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Henion Street and West Main Street for multiple SpotShotter activations.

Upon arrival, authorities say officers found evidence of gunshots being fired in the area.

Police say while officers were investigating, a 15-year-old city resident walked into Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Authorities say it was later confirmed that he was shot near area of Henion Street and West Main Street.

Officials say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in custody, anyone with information is asked to call 911.

In a letter issued by the teacher’s union, representatives requested that RCSD place an immediate directive for any student who engages in violence at school property.

As part of their appeal, the Rochester Teachers Association (RTA) requested that students involved in violence be placed in remote learning and be receive mental or emotional health counselling.

The request was sent to administrative leaders at RCSD on Sunday, in part stating:

“As representatives of Rochester City School District’s teachers, paraprofessionals, school administrators, and non-teaching employees,we are calling on you to immediately issue a directive that any student who engages in violence at school, and causes injury to others, be placed on remote learning and also receive the social, emotional and mental health support that they may need.”

“This would also protect the right of all other students to learn in a safer environment and would diminish the likelihood of further injury to students and school staff.”

In response to the letter, RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small communicated a statement on a series of steps the district will take to address the issue but refused to exercise the policy request set forth by RTA.

Within the statement, Myers-Small reiterated the current system of conduct for ‘violent behavior’ and shared a new support plan for Franklin Upper School to be put in effect immediately:

Staffing supports (School Safety Officers and the Mobile Safety Unit)

School-specific needs to be addressed during Superintendent Conference Day including work sessions

Principal Smith will meet with his staff on Monday to gather feedback and share next steps

Support teams (Trauma, Illness and Grief and ROCRestorative) will be available to address needs

The complete outline of actions by the district are set to be shared with parents on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants.

The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.

By early afternoon Sunday, American had canceled more than 800 flights — almost 30% of its schedule for the day — after scrapping nearly 900 flights on Friday and Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

American’s troubles began late in the week, when high winds at times shut down flights and prevented the airline from using all runways at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. That made it difficult for American to get crews in position for upcoming flights, and the cancellations and delays grew worse through Saturday and Sunday.

Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm overseeing a pair of scoring drives that combined for 22 plays and 151 yards.

The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time.

The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight matching their longest skid since the start of the 2019 season.

It’s back to work today with partial sunshine and highs into the lower 50s. That will be the last time this week we break the 50 degree mark as a colder pattern settles in. Isolated rain showers will develop by Tuesday, mixing with a few higher elevation snowflakes early in the morning south of Rochester. Scattered rain and snow showers will fly into Wednesday as well, again mainly elevation driven.

Accumulation is not expected with these remaining early season novelty flakes with zero impact locally. However, we may see a brief whitening of the ground across higher terrain in parts of Wyoming county. Temperatures by Wednesday night are expected to drop below freezing for the first times this season.