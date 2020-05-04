Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Sunday night.

RPD said it was called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Berlin Street shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a 21-year old man shot in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition in an Intensive Care Unit.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo realized the United States relies too much on China and other countries for this vital equipment. He said the U.S. should begin making its own PPE, so we are not in a crisis if another wave of COVID-19 or another disease were to hit the U.S.

Although Governor Cuomo discussed the lessons to learn from COVID-19 on Sunday, he said, “We’re not out of the woods.”

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the county has 33 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Saturday and one new death.

The DPH said 127 people have died from the virus, and there are 1,537 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling on the state to cancel rent for the month of may and the tenant’s unions here in Rochester are getting behind the movement.

Tenants who have been struggling during this crisis have been able to turn to the Rochester City Wide Tenants Union for resources.

“A lot of people are out of work and they can’t come up with that finance to pay the landlords,” said Barbara Rivera, of RCWTU and organizer of Cancel the Rent Movement.

May the Fourth be with you.

Monday, is May 4 — a special day for Star Wars fans and the Strong National Museum of Play wants to help them celebrate.

The museum will host its first-ever virtual program complete with do-it-yourself projects, character story readings and more.

Don’t expect a repeat performance of yesterday’s weather anytime soon. The big cool down starts today thanks to a cold front that moves through this morning. Expect clouds and showers to start the day and then later this afternoon the sky will clear allowing for at least some partial sun before the day is out. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50 later this afternoon. Clear skies overnight will mean temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s to start Tuesday morning. This has warranted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue a Freeze Watch for this time frame. The biggest takeaway will be for people to protect their plants that may live outside and it is a good indication that we may still need to wait to plant other, more fragile plants.

Cinco De Mayo will be a cold, but nice day with some sun and highs again only around 50°. By this point we should be getting highs at least into the middle 60s. We slide into Thursday with yet another cold night and brace for a “reloading” of some arctic air that is primed to move in Thursday night and Friday. This practically guarantees that Mother’s Day weekend will be a very cold one with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the period.