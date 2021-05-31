Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on this Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

A teenager has been hospitalized after a shooting early Monday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the Central Park around 4 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot detection system.

A Rochester man is in custody after a triple shooting Saturday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 36-year-old Theron Robinson was arrested after three men were shot on Salina Street.

Many ceremonies, gatherings or other COVID-19 adjusted events have been planned to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our freedom on this Memorial Day.

As Irondequoit police continue to investigate the death of Lisa Shuler, a 37-year-old woman found dead at her Irondequoit home, a childhood friend is sharing memories of Shuler.

Jerel Goff has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“She was just a great person,” Goff told News 8. “Always having a smile on her face, always a good person.”

Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

Several documentary filmmakers — some backed by NBA superstars — are shedding light on the historically ignored Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the most horrific tragedies in American history.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are among those releasing documentaries based on the racially motivated massacre. The projects come during the 100th anniversary of the massacre in Greenwood, a Black-owned business district and residential neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

New York State Park Police rescued a 3-year-old black lab that fell 150 to 200 feet in the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Sunday.

A rescue team geared up and went down to save the stranded dog. The adorable canine suffered a broken leg and some minor injuries, but is doing okay and is now back with its owner.

In our Family First segment, as we wrap up stroke awareness month, we are sharing an inspiring story. It’s about a high school baseball player who never expected to be sidelined by a rare type of stroke.\

High pressure takes control from here. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a great day to observe the Holiday with any BBQ’s or outdoor picnics good to go!

Diving into next week temperatures will gradually warm into the low to mid 70s with chances for more widespread showers not returning until late Wednesday into Thursday along a warm front.

We should get a decent stretch of dry before we get to that point with chances for an isolated shower or two Tuesday, and a bit more clouds than sun at times. With the added warmth and moisture around by the middle of next week chances for a thunderstorm within some of these showers cannot be ruled out. More warmth and energy will help fuel those possibilities, but we’ll have to wait and see what higher resolution models come up with before we iron out any details.

Despite the chances for rain it looks like the warmth will be sticking around into next weekend with highs rising into the 80s.