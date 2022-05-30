ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 30, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you and your loved ones a great Memorial Day.

A man in his 40s was shot and killed while driving on Hudson Avenue Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to a motor vehicle accident report at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a crashed truck three blocks down the road with the sole driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to investigators, the victim was driving north on Hudson Avenue near Roycroft Drive when an occupant of a second vehicle fired gunshots into the victim’s truck and killed him, causing the vehicle to careen off the road, drive up the sidewalk, and crash into a tree.

The stretch of Hudson Avenue was originally closed for a few hours, pending the investigation. According to the Rochester Polie Department, this is the city’s 26th homicide.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit ask anyone with more information to call 911.

Two people were pronounced dead following a head-on collision on Route 31 near Lyons, police officials announced Sunday.

According to deputies, Nancy Delork of Lyons was driving westbound on Route 31 when her vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle that was heading eastbound on May 20.

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say the occupant of the other vehicle died as a result of the head-on crash.

Mercy Flight took Delork to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Deputies identified the passenger as 61-year-old Kathy E. Robinson, of Newark, who died Sunday as a result of the collision.

Deputies say Delork, 84, succumbed to her injuries while at Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 27.

The New York State Police, Lyons Fire Department, Lyons Town Ambulance, and Wayne County ALS assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday about a vehicle involved in a South Carolina homicide that was seen in Ontario County.

Investigators said they made contact with officers from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and learned the officers were looking for a silver Chrysler sedan that was witnessed fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting on May 13 that killed a six-year-old male inside a home.

The investigators added that the vehicle was also involved in an incident in Geneva several days earlier.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle in Palmyra, detained the occupants, and transported them back to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office charged an adult male from South Carolina with first-degree murder and obtained a first-degree murder warrant for the 17-year-old operating the vehicle. The 17-year-old is currently being held in a secure, NYS juvenile facility on charges committed in Ontario County.

Officers said that a third suspect is outstanding and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Let me begin by saying this is not a real “storm” here on Earth and is nothing to be afraid of in any way, but it could be something to marvel at in the night sky come Monday night.

You may (or may not) have seen on the internet or heard a local scientist discussing the possibility of a “once in a lifetime” meteor shower event to occur over North America late Memorial Day night into the next morning.

Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Let’s break down what to expect from this and go over the odds of seeing it in our backyard.

From the sources I’ve seen, it appears that this possibility comes from the Comet called 75P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 that exploded back in 1995. It just so happens that the debris from this comet has a chance of hitting Earth and is being referred to as the Tau Herculid meteor shower.

How did this knowledge come to be? A small piece of this broken comet was caught disintegrating over Zaragoza, a city in Spain by the Spanish Fireball Network just a few days ago. This could mean that a larger cloud of debris may not be far behind resulting in a large burst of comet debris, or a meteor shower for us here on Earth.

What are the chances of seeing it?

Predicting the number of meteors that come from disintegrating comet debris is difficult because no one knows exactly how many pieces will be in the clusters that end up running into Earth from time to time.

East Rochester saw tons of local veterans, families, and children come together for its famous Memorial Day Parade Saturday.

Despite less-than-favorable weather, hundreds gathered for what has become an annual staple.

Included in that group was Tom Conners, a World War 2 vet who says this parade is an important event for the area — and for him.

“Well… I’m a World War 2 veteran and I’ve been coming to this thing ever since I was a kid,” Conners said. “This is a tradition in East Rochester that’s been alive since after World War 1 — so I’ve always attended.”

Following the parade, Current Post Commander Thomas Wojick, along with members of American Legion Post #1917, held their annual remembrance ceremony at the “Station of Heroes.”

Guests in attendance for the ceremony included Congressman Joseph Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Senator Samra Brouk, and New York State Rep. Jennifer Lunsford.

An isolated rain showers this morning is long gone and skies will slowly clear as temperatures warm. There is a chance of severe storms Wednesday ahead of a mostly warm end to the week.