Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to provide the latest update on the arrests of two teenagers after a fatal carjacking attempt in Gates last month.

16-year-old Anthony Jacobs was arraigned Friday and charged with second degree murder and 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit — the victim in the carjacking attempt.

A Rochester man was struck and hospitalized after a hit-and-run near Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Sunday a 29-year-old man was struck at the intersection. The striking vehicle fled the scene and is described as a silver truck.

Nearly $29 billion is available to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. On Friday, registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened to provide relief for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

The fund is a part of $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law at the beginning of March. The Small Business Administration says every business will be able to apply for grants of up to $10 million.

The application process officially opens Monday at noon and many area restaurant owners say they are ready for the much-needed money.

A gunman killed two people at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police Saturday evening, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at.

A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities said.

Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel in the waves near the rugged peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Officials came under growing scrutiny Sunday for ignoring warnings about safety lapses at one of Israel’s most visited holy sites, as the country mourned 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a festival there.

The disaster at Mount Meron also heated up the debate over the role of the ultra-Orthodox minority in Israel and the refusal of some of its leaders to acknowledge the authority of the state. The festival had drawn some 100,000 people, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jews, after powerful ultra-Orthodox politicians reportedly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others to lift attendance restrictions.

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.

A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.

In our Family First Segment this morning, we are talking about summer camp. Many parents already starting to register their kids.

The CDC has new guidelines for camps to follow. Here in New York, Camp leaders are waiting for more guidance from the State but in other parts of the country like Indianapolis, they’re ready to go.

Republicans across the board are railing against President Joe Biden’s two latest multitrillion-dollar spending plans, calling it a big government cradle to grave approach.

Despite this, Democrats are standing behind the president and insist his big investments are the only way to uplift the country’s middle class.

It’s unclear just how much either side is willing to bend to get something done.

U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery.

Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, the Commerce Department said Friday, the best showing since a 6.5% spending increase in June. Spending had fallen 1% in February as frigid winter weather disrupted sales.

If ever a dog lived up to its name, it’s Phoenix. Eight years ago he was reported stolen in Rochester and 8 hours after he was found, he was reunited with his family.

“Whether you’re missing your dog for a few hours, or a few years, having this protection is key,” says Chris Fitzgerald, Director of Animal Services for the City of Rochester.

Pheonix’s journey home wouldn’t have been possible without a microchip — a small implant that’s placed in a pet’s skin — that contains contact information should the pet get lost. Rochester Animal Services used the technology in March, after Phoenix was found sleeping in a city resident’s garage. Turns out, Pheonix was reported stolen in October 2013.

The same pesky boundary that was with us Sunday lingers around this afternoon. As a result we’ll have another day of wide ranging temperatures. Rochester should be into the middle 60s while areas north up near Lake Ontario are cooler and areas south are warmer. The day should start generally cloudy with showers turning a bit more widespread by evening as a storm system over Ohio tracks closer to us.

TUESDAY: Atmospheric profiles are not perfect, but there are some ingredients in play that would suggest at least the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two becoming strong or even severe south of the Thruway Tuesday afternoon. The air will be primed with moisture and warmth ahead of a cold front that should be here by Tuesday night. Ahead of that front, temperatures will make a run at 70 or better particularly south of Rochester.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The progressive parade of storm systems just south and east of us will have us keeping the rain gear close by. The most organized wave in this parade arrives Wednesday. Rainfall totals with each system next week will range from a quarter up to a half inch of rain which when all is said and done could leave the area with a good inch of rain in spots by the end of the week. Drier air returns in time for the end of the week but it will be MUCH cooler.

Much cooler air heads our way on the back side of departing Low pressure Wednesday. That cool pattern remains in place through the rest of the week, next weekend, and even into the first part of the week after that!