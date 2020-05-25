Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

A Rochester woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a large street fight that broke out on Weyl Street in Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

29-year-old Tasja Martin has been charged with Assault in the second degree and Rioting.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a large street fight which was

Two people were stabbed during the fight and hospitalized as a result of their injuries. A 26-year-old woman and a juvenile were both taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Religious leaders from three evangelical churches met at a press conference in Canandaigua Sunday, saying they want churches open now and that church leaders have the plans necessary to maintain a safe environment for worshipers.

President Donald Trump is calling for churches to be deemed as essential services and some church pastors from Wayne, Ontario and Seneca Counties agree.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed three more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 194. There have now been 2,648 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

176 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in the ICU on ventilators.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will break ground for the new War on Terror Memorial which will recognize service members from our area who died in U.S. wars from the 90s, to the most recent conflicts.

The memorial will be located southeast of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Greater Rochester in Highland Park. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

Many people have been forced to postpone their wedding day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping brides from looking for the perfect dress.

Local dress shop Heart to Heart in Webster was forced to change its plans when the state went on pause. Instead of allowing brides to come inside, they have moved to virtual appointments.

Yesterday brought the first 80 degree high temperature since October 1!

Heat and humidity will build across the region today. We can thank an area of High pressure off the east coast as well as a cutoff low in Texas. The two systems will join forces to send warm and humid air into the Great Lakes. Monday highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with a solid lake breeze forming by late morning, but those along the lake shore may get a nice bounce of temperatures late in the afternoon if the southerly wind is strong enough to overcome the lake breeze.

While there will be a chance for a shower or storm along a lake breeze boundary Monday through Wednesday, it is unlikely. Expect us to really dry out the next few days with Tuesday being the warmest day as temperatures start in the mid 60s and finish in the upper 80s for most south of Lake Ontario. Wednesday will be more of the same as the Bermuda high remains in control.

Thursday starts warm (again) and will see afternoon highs crest 80°, but a boundary will approach that is expected to finally break the warm pattern. The boundary brings rain and some storms in the afternoon. Those showers continue through Friday, the last 80° day as cooler air moves in by next weekend. Friday night lows drop to around 50° and Saturday temperatures struggle to get to 70°. Humidity will be gone and it will actually feel like a crisp spring day. That will continue Sunday to wrap up the month similar to how it started; below average.