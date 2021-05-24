Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 24, 2021.

No injuries reported after a fire in Ogden overnight.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene around midnight. Smoke was seen seen coming from the first and second floor of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of the park around 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, officers also responded to area hospitals for two separate males arriving with gunshot wounds.

Rochester police say a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old were hospitalized and several houses were struck by gunfire after a shooting overnight on the city’s northeast side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Pardee Street, between Joseph Avenue and Remington Street, for a ShotSpotter activation.

A 7-year-old-girl was injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Frost Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. According to the Rochester Police Department, the child ran into the road and was struck by a dark colored, four door sedan. That car then left the scene before police arrived.

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Rochester police say the child was in a car when it struck a bridge support on Hudson Avenue and Nassau Street in the city.

The Brighton School District will remain hybrid for the remainder of the school year.

The district making that announcement Sunday. Just days ago, district officials said they were hoping to fully re-open grades 6 through 12 at some point before the academic year was done.

In our Family First segment, doctors say 1 in 5 children will suffer a bone fracture and they’re most likely to happen in warmer weather.

We spoke with a pediatrician at UR Medicine about the most common causes

The prospects for an ambitious infrastructure deal have been thrown into serious doubt after the White House reduced President Joe Biden’s sweepingproposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators rejected the compromise as disappointing, saying “vast differences” remain.

While talks have not collapsed, the downbeat assessment is certain to mean new worries from Democrats that time is slipping to strike a deal. The president’s team is holding to a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a compromise is within reach. Skepticism had been rising on all sides over the lack of significant movement off Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan or the GOP’s proposed $568 billion alternative.

A global health summit that underlined the growing disparity between rich and poor countries during the pandemic closed Friday with pledges by pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, host of the Rome summit that brought together the Group of 20 and the European Union’s executive arm, called the contributions by private companies “significant and staggering.”

Phil Mickelson has made history at the PGA Championship as the oldest, at 50, winner in major championship history.

Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course.

Mickelson raised his arms in triumph and hugged his caddie, his brother Tim, for his sixth career major and second PGA win joining his Wanamaker Trophy from Baltusrol in 2005.

Expect a nice day with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and into the 70s. Skies will clear with lowering humidity.

Cool air does not last for long as a burst of warmth arrives Tuesday. Highs climb back into the low 80s because of a quick moving warm front. Expect chances for a few rain showers through the afternoon Tuesday and into Wednesday. The trailing cold front Wednesday could bring the chance for storms that may be a bit stronger, so this will be something to watch as we head into next week.

Skies clear and temperatures cool Thursday and Friday under sunny skies. It should be a seasonable start to the Memorial Day weekend. While previous forecasts looked drier, currently the model runs are showing rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep you up todate throughout the week as trends become more clear into next week.