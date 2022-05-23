ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 23, 2022.

A 45-year-old city resident was hospitalized and is currently in critical status after being shot on North Clinton Avenue ahead of midnight Sunday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 1100 block of North Clinton Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation around 11:36 p.m. Once at the scene, they located a man who had been shot at least once.

According to police, the city resident was shot in the upper body and was transported to Strong Hospital for critical injuries. Although critical, his condition is believed to be stable.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Four people were arrested in connection to a video clip online that showed a group of people beating up a teenager, according to officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says two 18-year-olds and two juveniles worked together to assault and rob a 16-year-old. Police say they attacked him, took his shoes and his mobile phone.

According to law enforcement:

Jordan Drechsler, 18 of Newark, is charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Thomas Eaves, 18 of Geneva is charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and petit larceny.

Two juveniles — one from Canandaigua and one from Rochester — were charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shannon Davenport told News 8 on Wednesday that her autistic son — Caleb — was beaten up in Newark last week, leaving him unconscious on the trail. A concussion so bad, that he had to be treated at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

“A couple of these individuals pretended to be his friends, you know, called him down there. So now he’s got trust issues with everybody,” Davenport said. “He erased all his social platforms and he’s just taking it easy right now and taking it day by day.”

Reacting to the arrests on Friday, she says, “We were ecstatic that it happened so fast.” But that she says, turned to outrage. “These individuals identified as ‘gang members,’ and they were not charged as a gang.”

Also, those arrested have been released on appearance tickets, with the exception of Eaves who was released on a $2,500 bail. “Due to bail reform, these kids are back out on the streets,” she says.

Her son she says, is still reluctant to go out. The lingering trauma — very real. “It’s already affecting his sleep, it’s affecting his daily routine…”

But out of something so evil, says Davenport, is coming some good.

Caleb is finding he’s not alone. “He’s actually found friends through this. Friends that, children that — have been victims of the same (type of) assault”

Authorities said this attack was the only reported incident along the canal path in the Newark area.

It’s been over a month since the facade started falling off a vacant building in downtown Rochester, but roads are still blocked off.

On April 21, police responded to the former Richford Hotel at 67 Chestnut Street. The panels on the side of the 1915 building had started falling onto nearby sidewalks and roads. As a safety precaution, areas were blocked off to avoid any injuries.

But with little to no traffic through the area, some businesses in the area have been feeling the impact, including the Chinese restaurant, Seasons’ Noodle.

Owner 23-year-old Yunzhi Yan opened the restaurant less than two years ago and he has already had quite the journey.

An immigrant from Bejing, Yan began his career in the restaurant industry in Binghamton. There, he worked with his parents before deciding he wanted to open his own business.

“After working with them for almost two years, I figured out that I want more independence. I want to have my own business so I can take control of it and do whatever I want,” Yan said.

The young entrepreneur decided to move to Rochester because he plans to eventually study piano at the Eastman School of Music. In the meantime, he opened Seasons’ Noodle in the Columbus Building downtown.

“It was pretty stressful, especially because I opened in 2020, so we all know what happened that year,” Yan laughed.

As the owner and sole employee of Seasons’ Noodle, Yan is grateful to be able to serve authentic Northern Chinese dishes to the community. But it’s also come with some challenges.

In the past year-and-a-half, Yan has had to navigate a global pandemic, constantly changing safety regulations, inflation, and now falling facade across the street.

“When this happened, for the first 10 days, I had to close,” Yan said.

With the road and sidewalk closures over the past month, Yan has seen his business impacted tremendously.

“Nobody can have access to my place, so that’s really a big impact,” Yan said. “Most people… they cannot find my entrance because they can’t drive through this street so they cannot find my entrance.”

Yan relies heavily on take-out orders, Uber Eats deliveries and people eating inside his restaurant, but all of these have been affected by the road closures outside his business. While the sidewalk outside his business is now open, getting into the building is a little tricky.

“You’re not making a profit anymore,” Yan said. Adding he is just trying to do whatever to pay his rent and keep up with bills.

But despite the hardships he’s faced in the last two years, Yan is determined to persevere. His wife recently moved to the area and plans to help him add more dishes to their menu and serve the community. He says he’s thankful for those who continue to support him.

“I am pretty sure that without your help, it would be impossible for me to stay in business until now,” Yan said. “If people help each other, support each other, then that is a benefit for the whole community.”

Seasons’ Noodle is open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are open on weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

An Edison High School student was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old classmate Bryson Simpson in March, federal officials announced Saturday.

Salahuddin Floyd Jr., also known as “OG Poohbear” by his alias, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Task Force in the area of Dewey Avenue Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

Floyd had been on the run since the start of the year, before being identified by police agencies in early April. He was thought to be helped by several of his close friends, who assisted him in “couch surfing.”

The USMS task force is represented by members of the US Marshals, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs, New York State Troopers, and New York Parole Officers.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have located Paul Krahenbuhl who was reported missing Sunday near Henrietta. He is safe and healthy.

Officers said that Paul E. Krahenbuhl was last seen Saturday at 11 p.m. in his home in Henrietta. They also add that Krahenbuhl suffers from early dementia and stage four kidney failure.

Investigators with the MCSO said that Krahenbuhl may have been out of state.

Krahenbuhl drives a 2016 Toyota Tundra with New York Registration number ML3309 and was riding with a black-and-white dog.

