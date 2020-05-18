Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The New York State Court System will begin to return to in-person courthouse operations Monday in our region. Courts have been closed since mid-March, but now with the re-opening, only judges and staff are able to return to the courthouse.

The court will now accept new cases to file electronically, for example, file new lawsuits or new divorce cases. The court hasn’t done that since March 16 because of the pandemic.

In an attempt to encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for COVID-19 during his press conference on Sunday.

It took under 15 seconds for Governor Cuomo to get tested, and he said there is no pain or discomfort associated with the test.

On Sunday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed that 46 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Monroe County, and 172 people have died from the virus.

There are 2,227 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Rep. Tom Reed, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. John Katko will be participating in a News 8 COVID-19 town hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Send your questions for them to Newsroom@wroctv.com or through News 8’s Facebook or Twitter. News 8 will continue to do these town halls as long as the pandemic wages on.

Beginning Monday, tobacco can no longer be purchased at local pharmacies. New York State is officially putting an end to a practice that health advocates say leads to addiction, illness and death.

Under the new law, pharmacies like Walgreens will no longer be allowed to sell any cigarettes or tobacco. The only exception are products that help you quit smoking. Health advocates have long pointed out the mixed message of selling cigarettes along side smoking cessation patches and gum.

A Rochester resident was arrested for driving while ability impaired after a crash on Lake Avenue on Sunday night that sent all three occupants to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the car struck an unoccupied parked car around 9:41 p.m. and the three inside became trapped.

Libraries may be closed due to the coronavirus but the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County is still offering plenty of services.

The library will offer more mobile hotspot units and curbside pickup of library materials beginning Monday.

If rainy days and Mondays get you down, you might not be too thrilled with today’s forecast. The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and its not a freight train.

Low pressure twirling to our west will keep the rain going in intermittent fashion much of the day today. High pressure in eastern Canada will strengthen later today steering the storm responsible for our wet weather further to the south. This will allow us to dry out, but not until tomorrow. Temperatures today will top out close to 60 degrees. On Tuesday, look for highs in the middle 60s as the sky slowly clears out. Get ready for a nice stretch of sunny skies with pleasant spring warmth. The area of High pressure will dominate our weather for several days

The high does start to weaken a bit Friday and leftover moisture from this incredibly persistent low that was just stationary in the Mid-Atlantic will meander back into the Northeast and eventually out to sea. This means we will have the chance for a few scattered showers Friday, but most will remain dry as temperatures again climb to the 70s. Leftover moisture could mean the shower threat remains Saturday and Sunday, but no big storm systems emerge during the Memorial Day weekend stretch, so any rain chance will be kept low at this point.