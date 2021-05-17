Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 17, 2021.

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a home on Garson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire began around 4 a.m. on Monday and firefighter said it spread to all three floors.

This week, New York State will dial back several state-imposed restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

The restrictions, initially put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, will soon be lifted in large part, with the state lifting its curfew on outdoor dining Monday, May 17.

Similarly to more than 120 million other Americans, Jan Massie is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can pretty much give up wearing a mask under the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But she’s still covering her face, even as the temperature rises in her native Alabama, because of benefits she says are too great to give up.

The retired educator didn’t catch the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and she also didn’t get the flu or her twice-yearly colds while masked during the pandemic. Unlike some, she’s not gotten any hostile blowback in public for wearing a mask. So why quit now?

Rochester police and firefighters were on the scene after several small fires were set in the area of Jay and Child Streets on Sunday.

Burned piles of debris could be seen in the roadway, but it is unclear how those fires began.

New “on demand” shuttles are hoping to make it easier for people to get from one place to another.

The vehicles are part of Reimagine RTS, which kicks off on Monday, May 17.

There are more than 30 on demand vehicles that will cover seven different areas where demand for public transit isn’t as high as it is in the city. Other routes may be disconnected in these areas, so these on demand vehicles are hoping to help bridge that gap.

An Irondequoit man has been charged in his father’s death on Sunday. 33-year-old Danny Ramos is accused of killing his father, 73-year-old David Ramos.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police received a report of an unresponsive man on the 2500 block of Culver Road in the early hours on Sunday.

The Irondequoit Police Department responded to reports of a deceased person Saturday afternoon on Helendale Road.

The IPD and New York State Police are interviewing witnesses and persons of interest.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, medics said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza would rage on despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.“ Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday.

The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of Shavuot. A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.

Many of Florida’s theme parks are changing their face mask requirements after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities both indoors or outdoors without a mask. Since then, a number of theme parks have announced changes to their mask policies.

Retail sales in the U.S. were flat in April after soaring in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending.

The report Friday from the U.S. Commerce Department was worse than the 0.8% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. But it wasn’t all bad: March’s number was revised upwards to 10.7%. Americans started receiving a third round of stimulus checks that month, helping retail sales soar.

In our Family First segment this week, we’re talking about prevention, intervention and treatment when it comes to child sex abuse.

This morning we’re sharing some advice from an expert on how to talk to your kids about what’s appropriate and what’s not.

Starting on May 14, fans of Red Lobster’s much-ballyhooed Cheddar Bay Biscuits can enter for a chance to become the company’s first-ever “Chief Biscuit Officer,” a position that comes with perks including free food, special “VIP status” at one Red Lobster restaurant, and extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every order.

“We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer,” said Lillian Murphy, vice president of customer experience and loyalty at Red Lobster, in a press release touting Red Lobster’s “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes. “We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests.”

The sun is up and temperatures are warming quickly. Temperatures climb to the lower 70s this afternoon.

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine. The heating of the day in conjunction with some leftover boundaries in place from yesterday’s spotty showers over the Finger Lakes will likely mean another spotty shower in the afternoon primarily over the southern and eastern Finger Lakes. Temperatures will again top out in the lower 70s away from Lake Ontario. It will be cooler by the water’s edge of Lake Ontario with those onshore breezes.

The synoptic, or large scale wind flow will be weak over the next few days, which means that southerly winds won’t be strong enough to overcome the lake breeze that will inevitably keep those lakeside cooler in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will dominate the region once again heading into the middle of next week. As a strong ridge axis pumps warm, southerly air into the region temperatures will quickly jump into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday. Drier air will keep limited chances for any rain until the end of the week, and warming temperatures aloft will help highs reach into the 80s through the middle and later parts of next week. This will come with slight chances for a pop up shower or storm beginning on Thursday, but coverage will be limited.

“SUMMER-LIKE” WARMTH AHEAD

Average highs are right around 70 degrees this time of year, and signs are pointing towards a jump from seasonable air to downright summer-like by the end of next week. Get the sunglasses and shorts out Western New York, because lovers of the warmth are in for a treat!