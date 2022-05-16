ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 16, 2022.

More information continues to come in about the alleged gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo, New York grocery store Saturday, leaving 10 people dead and three injured.

Authorities say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron of Conklin, New York was investigated last year for making a threatening statement. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and later released.

Sunday, Eyewitness News was on scene of Gendron’s home in Conklin — just miles from the Pennsylvania border, as police conducted their investigation.

New York State Troopers have Amber Hill Drive blocked off, about a tenth of mile from the Gendron home. Mutliple police vehicles line the street as they investigate.

“This is part of our neighborhood and where we live, and it could of been at the grocery store right down the street,” said Debra Place, who is a neighbor of the Gendron’s.

Nearly 200 miles away from the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, neighbors in Conklin are seeing the investigation unfold in their backyard.

Ten people were killed Saturday and three others were injured in an act of white supremacist terrorism committed at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side.

We’re working to learn more about the victims of the attack. One was a retired police officer. One was a deacon. Another was the mother of a fire commissioner. All were taken too soon.

All of the victims have now been identified. This page will continue to be updated as new information comes in.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Monday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said that the conference is related to recent law enforcement activity.

This press conference comes amid possible developments into the investigation of Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance.

Drexel, a Chili teenager, went missing in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, and police have been looking for her since.

62-year-old Raymond Moody was named a person of interest two years into the investigation and was arrested last Wednesday for obstruction of justice — the alleged offense was on the same date Drexel went missing.

It is still unknown if Moody’s arrest is connected to Drexel’s case.

The BA.2 Covid Subvariant is still active across Western New York, but new cases have stopped rising since the start of May.

Spring Festivals are back in the Greater Rochester Area. Looking a lot like how they were celebrated before the pandemic. In part due to new Covid cases in our region remaining at a flat rate. But Doctors remain concerned immunity in those who caught Covid or are not boosted will wear off.

The latest big event to return is the Lilac Festival where people have little concerns with Covid as they enjoy time with family and friends outdoors with music, food, and shopping.

“This is what we need as a community,” festivalgoer Jospeh Giannoccaro told us. “Bringing everybody together to enjoy the festival, it’s wonderful.”

“It just makes me feel like everything is going back to normal slowly,” Kayla Hardin added as she and her friends enjoyed LIVE music. “Covid is losing and we’re winning. We’re getting our lives back to the way they’re supposed to be.”

Charts from the State Department of Health show new Covid cases in Monroe and all neighboring counties have remained steady since the start of May with a 7-day average of 13.4%. While higher than before BA.2 emerged, doctors have not seen this contribute to more hospitalizations. But remain stretched thin due to non-Covid hospitalizations.

“We’ve been operating pretty close to capacity in the whole Finger Lakes region for several months now,” Dr. Angela Branche, an Infectious Disease Physician at URMC, said. “Because it’s not just Covid, it’s influenza, RSV, heart disease, and everything else that causes hospitalizations.”

With warmer weather pushing people to stay outside longer with more space to socially distance, doctors anticipate we could see cases decline like last summer. But immunity can wear off over time in people not boosted, putting them at risk for reinfection.

“There are two new Omicron Sub Variants, BA.4 and BA.5 and those two variants evade the defense people have after infection,” Dr. Branche explained. “So, reinfection might contribute to cases this summer.”

Even though Covid cases have not risen in a few weeks, if you plan to travel a long distance to meet people you have not seen in a long time or are outdoors but can’t socially distance in a crowded setting, doctors advise you still have a mask handy.

Second booster shots are now available to those who are 50 years or older and people deemed immunocompromised.

Officers from the R.P.D. reported a 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Adams Street near Van Auker Street in Rochester.

Investigators said the teen was on foot when a car drove past him and fired multiple gunshots at him.

“Subsequent to being shot, the male then walked to Adams Street and arranged for 911 to be called,” officers from the R.P.D. said.

An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill plan to be in Buffalo Tuesday in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in the city, a federal official told News 4’s Chris Horvatits.

“On Tuesday, May 17, the President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House later said in a statement. “This trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow.”

The last time a sitting president visited Buffalo was in 2013, when President Barack Obama visited on Aug. 22, 2013 to speak at the University at Buffalo. He was also in the area on May 13, 2010 to discuss small business and visited Duff’s Famous Wings in Cheektowaga.

Active weather arrives Monday after a warm and mostly dry start to the early morning. A stronger cold front will be on the approach with scattered showers developing by mid morning and storms likely to fire by midday.

This round of rain and storms have a much better chance at becoming strong to severe around given the strength of the front. I’d pack the rain gear heading to work and keep eyes to the sky if planning to be out and about during the day as any storms will be fair game to contain heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning.

Showers and storms fade after dinner as temperatures fall from the 70s into the 50s and 40s into Tuesday morning.

This front will send a noticeable pattern shift with a much cooler and comfortable feel with highs back in the 60s on Tuesday and lower humidity into next week. By the middle of the week we expect overnight lows to fall back into the 40s and afternoon highs to climb in the 60s before things warm up again by the end of the week. We could be looking at another boost of summer-like air by next weekend.