Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The NY PAUSE order that closed non-essential businesses is set to expire on May 15 and regions are rushing to meet a set of criteria laid out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to start reopening phases.

“This state, we have a clear uniform set of criteria. It’s the same all across the state, it’s all science-based, it’s all data-based and we’ll look at those numbers, we’ll look at those data points to see where it’s safe to open,” Cuomo said.

In an attempt to protect New York’s most vulnerable population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a new set of guidelines for nursing homes on Sunday.

Early in the COVID-19 process, guidelines like limiting visitation were put into effect at nursing homes across the state, and more guidelines were announced by Cuomo at Sunday’s press conference:

All nursing home staff must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week

Hospitals can’t discharge patients to nursing homes until they test negative for COVID-19

A countywide initiative is making face masks available to anyone who needs them. The county is distributing more than 1 million masks with the help of towns and villages. Masks were distributed at various locations throughout the county from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. today.

High demand for the masks led to traffic buildups at several of the 20 distribution points throughout the county.

A local couple will be making their TV debut on Monday.

The Walkers are from Webster and the two went to Los Angeles to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. While there, they made time to check out The Price is Right.

Mondays aren’t much fun, and as the old song by the Carpenters goes, “rainy days and Mondays” are definitely not much fun. It does get better but we have to be patient. Today offers a wealth of cloud cover, showers, and maybe even a few wet snow flakes. Temperatures will be woefully low for this time of year with highs only in the middle 40s. If the temperature doesn’t climb above 44 degrees, we will have a tie for the record low maximum temperature for today’s date (“cold high”).

Any rain or rain and snow mixed should be gone by late afternoon and we may even see a few breaks in the clouds by this evening as an area of High pressure brings drier air back into the picture. That will clear skies out allowing temperatures to plummet. This is our next chance for crop and plant damage as Tuesday morning’s starting temperature will likely be in the upper 20s. That will challenge the record of 30°, again set in 1907. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs suppressed in the 40s. No precipitation is expected Tuesday.