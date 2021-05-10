Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday morning, after more than 25 hours in session.

The bill was passed on a party-line vote of 50 to 49, with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) not voting due to a family emergency. Had Sullivan been there, Vice President Kamala Harris would likely have been the tie-breaking vote.

Parents of adolescents may soon be able to sleep a little easier: The Food and Drug Administration reportedly plans to authorize use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds by early next week.

The report emerges from the New York Times, who says it spoke with federal officials familiar with the FDA’s plans. The move will open up vaccines to millions of Americans, and hopefully edge the country closer to reaching herd immunity.

Two people were injured in Rochester Sunday after a vehicle struck a porch on the city’s west side.

Rochester police officers say the responded to the area of Pierpont and Mason Streets around 3 p.m. Sunday for the report of a large fight involving knives. Police say around that same time, a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had struck several people involved in the fight and then crashed into a house.

Deputies in Ontario County are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Lily English was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday, and is now declared missing by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday evening she was seen around Coral Drive in Farmington, where she was seen wearing a dark green hoodie, tie-dye pants and black crocs. The sheriff’s office says they don’t know know where she would be going.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park that left seven people dead.

Police say just after midnight around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, they got reports of a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in the area of Preakness Way near Powers and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Three innocent bystanders, including 23-year-old Wendy Magrinat, from Scituate, and a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping were shot in New York City’s busy Times Square on Saturday afternoon when someone opened fire during a dispute between several men, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. All the victims were expected to recover.

12 News anchor Kait Walsh spoke with Magrinat who said she was standing in line to get into a store with her husband, 2-year-old daughter, and mother when the shooting happened.

There are new calls for India’s prime minister to implement a nationwide shutdown, as COVID-19 spreads at a breakneck speed. The country on Saturday reported more than 4,000 deaths due to the virus, marking a new single-day high.

The coronavirus is claiming lives faster than India can bury or cremate them — after it felt like the country had dodged a freight train, CBS News’ Chris Livesay reports. Last year, when the U.S. and much of the world were reeling in the pandemic, India was relatively unscathed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the credit, saying “we saved mankind from a big disaster by saving our citizens from the pandemic”

China’s space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and that most of it burned up early Sunday.

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracked the tumbling rocket part, said on Twitter, “An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble… But it was still reckless.”

The shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day Sunday, with the Biden administration saying an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply.

Experts said that gas prices are unlikely to be affected if normal operations resume in the next few days but that the incident — the worst cyberattack to date on critical U.S. infrastructure — should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.

Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday for the trial runs. The CDC action is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020.

A spokeswoman for the cruise industry’s trade group said the group was reviewing the CDC instructions.

Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport.

Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.

Today started a bit cloudy over parts of the Finger Lakes, otherwise, clearing skies. Despite the chill with low temperatures again in the 30s away from the lakes, we should at least see a fair amount of sun for the first part of the day. Lingering cool air aloft in conjunction with a lake breeze boundary setting up could serve as a platform in which a pop up shower could develop in the afternoon as cumulus clouds pop with the heating of the day.

On Tuesday, a lobe of Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will rotate in from the north with another pocket of VERY cool air just aloft. I think we’ll see our fair share of showers popping with the heating of the day and some graupel mixing with some of those showers too. More like an April setup than a setup you’d see in the second week of May.

Once that upper level Low pulls away, ridging should grant us an ample amount of sunshine for both Wednesday and Thursday along with moderating temperatures. Keep in mind this week that normal highs are in the upper 60s! We’ll still fall short of that mid week but at least we’ll be making some progress. Highs Wednesday will flirt with 60 with the mid 60s following suit Thursday and Friday.



Next week offers up an opportunity to see more typical spring air with highs back to near 70 with the caveat of lake breezes and some leftover cool air still over eastern Canada. The ridge to the west wants to build further east but it’s questionable just how much progress it makes.