Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday that there are 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State. There have been no confirmed cases in western New York.

Cuomo called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to authorize seven existing laboratories to test members of the public for the coronavirus. Cuomo said the CDC has been slow during this process.

Students returning from a study aboard program in Italy Saturday night will be quarantined in dorms at the SUNY Brockport campus as a precaution against the CO-VID-19 or coronavirus.

According to a letter from SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson, 18 students will be placed in Gordon Hall, which is currently unoccupied and has been prepared for the quarantine. The students will be secluded here for 14 days.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home on Sander Street on Sunday.

The victim, a 49-year-old man was found in the same house where police responded to a report of shots fire just a day before.

During that time, police searched the house but did not find anyone with a gunshot wound. According to RPD, the victim was found by a family member.

The man accused of killing his wife in 1982 is scheduled to appear in court later on Monday.

James Krauseneck is charged with second degree murder. His wife Cathy — who was killed with an axe — was found dead in her bedroom at her home in Brighton.

In January, the defense and prosecution met to discuss what evidence will be presented at trial. Among those items — a supposed confession from killer Edward Laraby, who died in 2014.

Rochester continues its fling with Spring today. Sunday’s temperatures surged into the upper 50s under blue skies and a warm southwest wind.

High pressure to our south has granted us with the sunshine and as it continues its eastward movement we will have mild air hold on overnight into Monday. The work week will start in the middle 40s and more sunshine is expected with temperatures climbing even warmer than Sunday, into the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon. We will have more of that busy southwest wind throughout Monday. This is all ahead of a large low pressure system that will move into the Great Lakes Monday night and bring rain for Western New York by Tuesday. Based solely on temperatures alone, there is no chance to see anything but rain as temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s Tuesday.