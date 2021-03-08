Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Ana Liss, 35, was a policy and operations aide in the Cuomo administration for two years. She first joined in 2013 as part of a fellowship and left in 2015, according to the Journal. Liss now works for Monroe County as the director of planning and development.

Liss is the third former aide to come forward alleging the governor inappropriately interacted with them.

Police say a 5-year-old child is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on Ravine Avenue Sunday evening.

The child ran into the road shortly after 6:30 and was hit by a car traveling westbound. The driver continued driving, leaving the scene. Police say while there is no one currently in custody, they’re following up with several leads and witnesses.

A 38-year-old city resident is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he hit a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, then hit two unoccupied cars while attempting to flee the scene.

Around 5:30 Sunday evening officers responded to the area of Knickerbocker Avenue for the report of an accident involving multiple cars. Once on scene they learned that the driver had fled, and he was located a short distance away. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on Del Monte Street.

Firefighters said the homeowner arrived home and noticed smoke and fire inside the two-story, single-family home.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Augustine Street on Saturday evening.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl from Rochester had been shot in her upper body. AMR transported the teen to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No one was injured after a train struck and dragged a Jeep Wrangler 25 feet Sunday night in Chili.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a 59-year-old man from Chili drove his Jeep northbound on Archer Road and went around the crossing gates that were down. At the same time, a CSX train was reversing at a slow speed and was unable to stop, hitting the Jeep and dragging it before it was able to stop.

The fate of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe will be decided by 12 Hennepin County residents picked after extensive grilling about their views on police and the justice system.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out people who may be biased against them.

In this family first segment, we are talking about Attention Deficit Hyper-Activity Disorder — ADHD. According to doctors, more students are being diagnosed during the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $29 million is available to support essential workers and first responders through the Empire Pandemic Response Reimbursement Fund program on Saturday.

It’s “designed to reimburse out-of-pocket childcare, transportation, lodging and other qualifying expenses that enabled workers to perform their duties,” Cuomo said.

Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing inside Destiny USA just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police say a fight between several adult men had already ended and anyone involved had already fled the area.

Movie cameras will soon be rolling again in Western New York.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that Paramount Pictures will shoot a movie in Buffalo this March. Film Commissioner Tim Clark said the film will shoot in Western New York until mid-May.

Clark said the studio is coming back to Buffalo after it had a good experience making “A Quiet Place Part Two” back in 2019.

U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a sharp pickup from the 166,000 jobs that were added in January and a loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the roughly 10 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

Financial technology company Square, Inc. said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.

Under the deal, Square will pay $297 million in cash and stock for Tidal, Jay-Z will be named to Square’s board of directors, and he and other artists who currently own shares in Tidal will remain stakeholders.

Winds start to turn more southerly on Monday and temperatures will have their first crack at above freezing since Thursday of the previous week. Above average temperatures will remain through the end of the week as a strong ridge brings mild air into the region.

A warm front approaches on Monday that will push temperatures by the afternoon into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There may be a few light rain showers that pop up late Monday along the warm front, but most will remain dry. At this point, a large upper-level ridge will further encourage warmer air across the entire Great Lakes and the Northeast. At the surface, high pressure behind the warm front will help clear the skies behind the front and we can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The temperatures will likely peak on Wednesday as the surface high pressure slides off the Atlantic coast, forcing afternoon temperatures to near 60°. A slow moving front approaches overnight into Thursday that will bring the threat for rain showers. As of now it looks like temperatures will still remain mild into Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs back in the 60s. There are still some questions as to when this front drops south, but as of now it looks to move south on Friday and drop temperatures to more seasonal levels heading into the weekend with overnight lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.