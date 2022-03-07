ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 7, 2022.

An investigation is currently underway for a shooting on West Broad Street and Orange Street in Rochester.

Authorities say a suspect shot at a vehicle causing it to start a fire, and then went inside a nearby home. The investigation began around 1:30 a.m.

A SWAT team has been assembled and is attempting to communicate with a suspect who police say is inside a home on Orange Street.

Immediate details about the number of suspects involved or what caused the shooting are not available.

Police have not confirmed what injuries occurred from this incident.

An 18-year-old was stabbed and hospitalized just before midnight Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lyell Avenue for the report of a female shot. Once at the location they were able to determine a teenage resident was stabbed with an unknown object.

Police say she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The City of Rochester currently has more than 3,000 open eviction cases, impacting close to 7,000 residents, according to the City-Wide Tenant Union.

Housing advocates are hoping the Good Cause Eviction law would change that. The law is being taken up by the Rochester City Council this month, just weeks after the expiration of the New York State Eviction Moratorium on January 15.

But what exactly are Good Cause Eviction Protections?

Liz McGriff, the Campaigns Coordinator for the City-Wide Tenant Union, said they give tenants the right to renew their tenancy, while protecting against retaliatory evictions. In short, property owners would have to prove there is “good cause” to evict a resident.

“It has to be either if the tenant didn’t pay the rent, the tenant was causing nuisance, or causing harm to other tenants. Those are reasons why a landlord would evict,” McGriff said. “It also gives them an action for holdover evictions, generally hold over evictions is for any reason the landlord can evict you, and this gives them an opportunity to say, ‘Well, you know, I’ve been a good tenant, I’ve been paying my rent all the time.’”

She said certain places in Rochester have recently increased rent 30-40% and Good Cause would keep that from happening.

“If you’re not on a fixed income, there’s no way you’re going to be able to afford that rent, or even remain in that community,” McGriff said. “So it allows people to remain in the communities where they built relationships built friends. And if you know where the kids go to school to stay in that community.”

Tyson says the law could also make it harder for those living in multi-family properties with different tenants.

“Maybe you’ve got one tenant who’s, you know, a good tenant, you got somebody who’s not a great tenant, and that not great tenant is making life miserable for the good tenant, you tell that person, ‘I’m terminating your lease, I don’t want you to live here anymore, you’re disrupting the lives of these good paying tenants,’ you won’t be able to do it,” Tyson said.

Along with having “good cause” to evict tenants, the City-Wide Tenant Union is also pushing for No Certificate of Occupancy, No Eviction, which prohibits evictions from properties lacking a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

He said not having a C of O on a property is considered a “violation” and he’s now at a standstill because his tenant won’t pay her rent and he doesn’t have the money to fix violations and “recoup” the money once it comes through.

The Good Cause Eviction Protections law is going to be discussed by Rochester City Council on March 10. Rochester City Council Vice President Mary Lupien, Councilmember Kim Smith, and Councilmember Stanley Martin co-sponsored the legislation.

Monroe County Sheriff Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident just before noon on 531 Eastbound near Manitou Road Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and no other vehicles were involved.

531 Eastbound was shut down due to the investigation but was later reopened.

The Rochester Police Department and the Irondequoit Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The initial report came from an address in Irondequoit saying a male had been shot on Portland Avenue near Norton Street in Irondequoit, however the induvial said the shooting took place in the City of Rochester.

A 20-year-old Rochester resident suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Monday will bring rain and later snow. The morning opens up with comfortable temperatures and mild wind ahead of some rain showers. Those get more serious in the evening with snow overnight.