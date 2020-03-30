Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced a sixth COVID-19 death in our area.

There are now 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

The Department of Public Health said that of the 223 confirmed cases, 33 people are hospitalized, and 22 of the 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 59,513 cases of COVID-19 cases in New York, up by 7,195 from last official count Saturday.

Of the 59,513 cases, 8,503 have required hospitalization and 2,073 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in Sunday’s public briefing. To date, 3,572 patients have been discharged.

To date, there have been 965 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 728 at last official count Saturday. At this time, 172,360 people have been tested in New York state, including 16,390 new tests conducted since Saturday afternoon.

A nationwide strike of all Instacart workers is still planned for Monday, with workers calling Instacart’s new safety measures not enough.

Instacart shoppers like Elyse Wolfe are busy as many people staying home turn to the app for grocery needs.

“It is getting a lot busier, they’re trying to hire more Instacart shoppers to keep up with the demand so it’s putting a little stress on us that are full-time shoppers and delivers.” Elyse Wolfe, who has been shopping for Instacart for a year.

The New York Department of Labor is extending its telephone hours to help with the unprecedented number of unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extended hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

74-year-old James Donsbach was last seen by his wife around 8 p.m. on Sunday at their Pittsford home. Donbach is 6 foot, 4 inches and 170 pounds. He is wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

An area of Low pressure will swirl overhead today keeping our weather unsettled.

Expect off and on rain throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the low 40s with breezy conditions. This is all courtesy of an area of Low pressure parked overhead.

This parked area of Low pressure goes nowhere in a hurry. This means another fairly cloudy day tomorrow although there will be more rain-free time. Temperatures locally Tuesday will drop even more into the upper 30s with enough cold air to support a few wet snow flakes to mix in across higher elevation. Tuesday afternoon will feature relatively drier conditions with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with peaks of sun possible.