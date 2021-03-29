Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Lawmakers reached an agreement late Saturday to legalize recreational marijuana sales in New York.

At least 14 other states already allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational and not just medical use, and New York’s past efforts to pass marijuana have failed in recent years. Democrats who now wield a veto-proof majority in the state Legislature have made passing it a priority this year, and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has estimated legalization could eventually bring the state about $350 million annually.

The legislation would allow recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21, and set up a licensing process for the delivery of cannabis products to customers. Individual New Yorkers could grow up to three mature and three immature plants for personal consumption, and local governments could opt out of retail sales.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned Sunday the nation could be at risk of a new surge of COVID-19 infections as the number of daily cases in the U.S. has remained at a plateau.

While the nation experienced a sharp decline in coronavirus cases from January to early March, the number of daily new infections has hovered between roughly 50,000 and 60,000, according to data from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). On Friday, the number of new cases reached 71,593, as 30 states and the District of Columbia reported a rise in infections.

Police with the Greece Police Department said a house was struck around 2 p.m. Sunday in the neighborhood of Shore Acres Drive and the Spanish Gardens Apartments.

Roadways nearby were closed for the investigation, and residents in the area were asked to shelter in place. Around 6 p.m. residents received a text from Monroe County notifying them that the investigation concluded and the shelter in place order was lifted.

Less than a week before the deadline for police reform plans to be submitted to the state, Rochester’s plan is in it’s final stages.

Rochester City Council released its list of proposed changes to Mayor Warren’s draft plan Friday night. The City Council will vote on the plan Monday.

One man is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Lyell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a person stabbed.

East High School will host a job fair for students in the Rochester City School District later today.

The “Future Ready: Youth Workforce Readiness Series” will include networking and job opportunities for high school students.

The Regional Transit Service is calling for increased funding for public transit in the state budget, which is due April 1.

RTS joins all of New York`s transit systems in asking for a 10 percent funding increase over the latest enacted budget. This is consistent with the request from the transit systems for a 50 percent increase in funding over 5 years.

Although the executive order allowing restaurants to deliver and serve takeout alcohol was set to expire this weekend, it appears it’s been extended.

With little fanfare, an addition was made to the rules on the State Liquor Authority portion of New York State’s website.

Instead of March 28, the website now lists the expiration date of the order as April 6.

A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, sparking waves of outrage and activism across the U.S. and beyond.

Prosecutors have not said when they will play the video, but legal experts expect it to be early — maybe even in the prosecution’s opening statement — as they seek to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case.

At least four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place around 5 a.m. Sunday, where a 70-year-old man was found dead inside of a sedan in a creek behind Walmart.

A program that was set up to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire next week — unless Congress acts first. Senators on Capitol Hill from both sides of the aisle are now pushing for an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program.

With money from the COVID relief package going out to people across the country, Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff says Congress needs to work fast on doing more for small businesses.

Saturday marks the fifth day since a giant container ship was stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The ship named the Ever Given is blocking the crucial waterway and disrupting global shipping and trade. The gaff also caused a flurry on social media, inspiring memes, and now a video game.

Busy winds continue this morning here in Rochester. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 40s with increasing amounts of sun developing by afternoon. Skies stay clear into tonight. Temperatures will take a bit of a tumble with radiational cooling. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s. High pressure will be large and in charge for the day on Tuesday. Expect a real spring sensation with no shortage of sunshine and temperatures soaring into the 60s. A long trough extending itself over most of the Eastern United States will meander into the Great Lakes and extend south into the Ohio River Valley Wednesday. Ahead of this jet is a strengthening cold front that will bring rain showers off and on through Wednesday. As we get later in the day, models are hinting at colder air wrapping in as a surface low develops along the front. Rain will develop ahead of the front which should then change to snow as temperatures drop below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday. If enough moisture holds on, that will mean the chance for a few inches of slushy snow by Thursday morning. If the front finishes by Wednesday afternoon and is out of here before we drop below 32°, then we barely see any.

Regardless of how Wednesday night shapes up, a cold northwest wind behind the system could mean for some scattered lake-effect snow showers Thursday. Temperatures are stuck 10-15° below normal with highs in the 30s. Skies clear but the air remains cold Friday.

A weak boundary could bring some light rain/snow showers Saturday, but otherwise expect temperatures to swing back above normal by next week.