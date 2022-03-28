ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire at the Hamilton near the area of Mount Hope Avenue Monday morning.

Officials say police placed a man in custody after being dispatched for a disturbance call to the fourth floor of the high-rise apartments located at 185 Mount Hope Avenue around 6 a.m. Once at the scene, a fire was found inside the residence which prompted a response from the Rochester Fire Department.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Simpson says the fire was contained to the aforementioned room, but smoke travelled to the fifth, sixth and seventh floor. Firefighters declared it a “second-alarm” fire due to the size of the building.

Information on the suspect taken into custody has not been released at this time.

According to News 8 crew members, several firetrucks, ambulances and police vehicles were at the scene of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, authorities say.

Majority of road access along Mouth Hope Avenue and Alexander Street is blocked off for the time being.

A Greece resident was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after police say he drove off the road, hit a home and landed in a channel of water.

According to authorities, around 12:25 a.m. officers were sent to Long Pond Road for a single vehicle crash. During the investigation officers learned the driver failed to navigate the intersection, left the road, and struck a private residence on Edgemere Drive.

After hitting the house, the vehicle ended up in a channel of water.

Police say Dale Danforth, 60, was charged with several offenses including: Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Circumvent of an Interlock Device, Unlicensed Operation.

Danforth was previously convicted following a similar incident around ten years ago.

A Rochester woman is recovering after having been stabbed overnight Saturday in Rochester on Norton Village Ln.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim is 26-years-old and she was stabbed at least one time.

An ambulance took her to an area hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

More of the Rochester community is showing support for Ukraine, and this time it’s from Nazareth College.

Through the power of music, Nazareth College put on a heartwarming show to not only raise funds for their sister school in Ukraine but also to unite international college students to stand up for what is right.

They opened with singing the Ukrainian National Anthem sung by students from the school of music.

It was then followed by musicians performing with a variety of instruments playing songs in both English and Ukrainian.

“Music is a language that almost anybody can speak,” Music Education major Jonathan Benn said. “It connects so many people and it’s not just the United States that connects it but also it connects the United States to Ukraine and across seas. By doing the music we’re able to touch so many other people.”

Growing up, Jonathan Benn had a longtime friend whose parents immigrated to America from Ukraine. Being a part of this fundraiser was personal to him, showing he cares for her heritage.

“When I think of Ukraine, I think of her and her family and heritage that she has there,” Benn told us. “So, I hope that she sees this as a way of supporting what they are all going through. This is the least we could do for them.”

All proceeds raised from the performance are going to the non-profit ROCMaidan to distribute the money across all of Ukraine for the people and military.

An 18-year-old city resident sustained serious injuries after a shooting on Kosciusko Street Friday night.

According to authorities, officers were alerted of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at Rochester General Hospital around 9:19 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was a teenager who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials say his condition is serious but not life-threatening.

Bring the jackets out… hopefully for one last time. The temperature hangs in the low 20s for majority of our Monday as the snow clears out by noon. Tuesday begins a warming trends that will peak Thursday.