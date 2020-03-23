Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Sunday morning that there are 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the update earlier Sunday.

The new individuals include:

1 Female in her 30s

1 Female in her 40s

1 Male in his 60s

1 Female in her 60s

1 Female in her 70s

A patient at St. Ann’s Home on Portland Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the facility said the patient, staying on the 9th floor, is in isolation. Other patients on that same floor are also being isolated as a precaution.

A nurse from Heathwood Assisted Living in Penfield has tested positive for COVID-19. According to an employee of Heathwood, the nurse informed the center of her diagnosis on Friday.

She hadn’t worked a shift at Heathwood since March 11 and had minimal resident contact at that time. Heathwood says no other staff or patients are showing signs of the coronavirus, nor is there reason to believe anyone else at the facility has the virus.

Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.

As President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room and promised to help Americans who feel afraid and isolated as the pandemic spreads, the Senate voted Sunday against advancing the rescue package. But talks continued on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump is also revealing for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment sent to the hard-hit states by the federal government. It comes as state and local leaders have appealed on the federal government to provide far more, and as Trump has held off on using his fully authorities under the Defense Production Act to marshal the private sector’s capabilities.

The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.

This became clear after the IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement and would make a final decision within four weeks. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not send teams if the games are staged this year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

Quiet conditions come to an end as our next weather system moves through the area early Monday morning, bringing with it a slushy, wintry mix. Precipitation will start out as snow during the early morning hours and transition to rain by the afternoon.

Roads will be slick in spots, so make sure to take it slow if you have to be out and about anytime during the day. Accumulations are expected to be a slushy inch or two for the Greater Rochester area with higher amounts near 2-3 inches possible for areas south of the Thruway and in the Finger Lakes. Temperatures Monday afternoon quickly warm into the 40s and any leftover wet snowflakes transition to all rain showers. That rain will likely wash away any accumulation that will collect on grassy surfaces.