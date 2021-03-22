Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Rochester in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Main and Genesee Streets around 1:19 a.m. for the reports of a single car crash. Those on scene said the vehicle was on its roof.

A 9-year-old boy is dead after a dirt bike accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the child was riding with his father on Kilmar Street near Norton Street around 3:30 p.m. The child was on the back of the dirt bike with his father when his father hit a curb, causing the accident. The dad suffered minor injuries. Police said the two were not wearing helmets.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday people in New York State with qualifying comorbidities or underlying conditions can now get vaccinated at pharmacies.

Announced Sunday afternoon, New York residents with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can prove their eligibility to get vaccinated at a pharmacy with doctor’s letter, or medical information evidencing comorbidity, or signed certification.

Three people are in the hospital after they were shot on 7th Street on the northeast side of Rochester on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. for the report of two people shot — once they arrived they found a 16-year-old male city resident and a 54-year-old female city resident, both were shot at least once. They were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two teens charged with the murder of 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday

Officials say 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. intentionally set Amenhauser on fire one week ago.

Rep. Tom Reed is apologizing after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged on Friday from former lobbyist Nicolette Davis in The Washington Post.

Davis alleged that while in a Minneapolis bar Reed in 2017 he “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh.

The Congressman also announced he will not run for Governor of New York or seek re-election in 2022. Reed, a five-term representative in Congress and the former Mayor of Corning, previously announced that he would not seek re-election in 2022 if he had run for Governor.

Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.

During a last-minute meeting Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed, and stressed this isn’t the typical spring break crowd. They said it’s not college students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.

In this Family First segment: the first coronavirus vaccine trial involving pregnant women is underway.

The Pfizer trial will assess vaccine safety and efficacy and look at whether the vaccine can transfer protective antibodies to newborn.

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease across all age groups in a late-stage study in the United States, the company announced Monday.

AstraZeneca said its experts did not identify any safety concerns related to the vaccine, including finding no increased risk of rare blood clots identified in Europe.

Former President Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

On Friday, New York extended the statewide income tax deadline to May 17 to align with the federal decision announced earlier this week.

This was confirmed through a statement made by the New York State Budget Director Robert F. Mujica,

What a stretch of weather we are enjoying! Wall to wall sunshine will continue today. Local lake breezes will cool the air this afternoon along the water’s edge of Lake Ontario. The mild air will continue all week long. The pattern switches back to a more seasonal one to finish off the month next weekend and early next week.

Deep ridged high pressure across the News England coastline will keep skies clear Monday and allow for a warm southerly flow to send temperatures back up into the 60s.

Expect a similar scenario Tuesday with ample sunshine and another comfortable high that sits something like 20° warmer than average. No records here, just some lucky warmth in late March.

The jet stream that remains stuck in a large ridging pattern will facilitate a storm system moving by to our west through the Great Lakes and pushing a warm front by on Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible, but no changed in temperature is expected. In fact, we could see a jump in temperatures with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs climbing to the upper 60s. Thursday should feel like a late spring day with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to near 70° and mostly cloudy skies.

The pattern will break sometime Friday as a larger “block busting” storm system approaches the Northeast. Rain showers and a stiff breeze arrive sometime Friday that should keep temperatures out of the 60s. A lot still rides on the strength and path of this storm, but we will likely see some rain Friday and cooling temperatures into Saturday. That should keep Saturday more seasonal with afternoon highs back in the 40s. Another storm system moves by to the south on Sunday and depending on temperatures and path, this one could even bring a minor wintry mix Sunday night and Monday.