ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Rochester police is investigating a homicide on the 100 block of East Ridge Road.

Authorities say officers arrived on East Ridge Road around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning for the report of a male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 40s who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Ridge Road between Hollenbeck Street and North Clinton Avenue is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Police have also blocked access to nearby diner Tangie’s Kitchen.

This is the second time a man was shot dead on East Ridge Road in the the past few days.

A 32-year-old resident succumbed to his injuries after police say they found evidence of a shooting in the rear parking lot of 215 East Ridge Road on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man from North Carolina was charged with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter following a fatal crash on Route 104, North of Spencerport Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of West Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

Investigators discovered a Ford F-150 struck a Nissan Pathfinder that was travelling West Bound on West Ridge Road. Officials say the driver behind the wheel of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to authorities, James Jacobs was arrested and charged with Drinking While Driving and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

A house occupied by one adult and four children was struck by gunfire on the 200 block of Garson Avenue early Monday morning.

Officials responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, officers located evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Investigators later identified a house occupied by one adult and four children aged 16, 14,10 and 7, was hit by gunshots. Police say no-one inside the residence was injured.

Ret. Major General Norbert Rappl has died at age 91.

Rappl graduated from Aquinas Institute in 1948 and from St. Bonaventure University in 1952 where he was commissioned in the U.S. Army.

His obituary says Rappl was “A veteran of the Korean War, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve upon being released from active duty in 1954, graduated from the Army War College in 1976 and rose to the rank of Major General, commanding the 98th Division, the pinnacle of a 35-year military career.”

Full Military Honors and Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.

It is with great sadness that we share with the Irondequoit community the passing of Major General Norbert Rappl (RET), who gave 50 years of service to the United States Army and Army Reserve. Our thoughts go out to the Rappl family during this time. https://t.co/KswYyR7MFh — Town of Irondequoit (@irondequoit_ny) March 20, 2022

A world renowned violinist from Ukraine who use to live in Rochester teamed up with local bands to hold a fundraiser at a local restaurant to help certain people in his homeland.

There’s been many charities and fundraisers to send aid over to Ukraine but this time the cause was to raise money for new mothers and pregnant women who are stranded in Ukraine.

All the way from Ukraine, Kostia Lukyniuk performed virtually to give people a taste of how special Ukrainian music is.

Kostia used local connections with bands like “The Dawgs” to perform at Buntsy’s a local restaurant, while raffles, silent auctions, and pro-Ukriane merchandise was sold to raise the money.

Which will then be sent to him to distribute around his homeland.

“He’s on the ground there and what he sees is young mothers or pregnant women and small children are really affected deeply by this situation,” said The Dawgs bandmember Steve Ball. “So what we’re doing here is instead of working with a large organization, we’re working directly with him.”

Kostia has become a dear friend of ours playing here several time and we just have built up a relationship and friendship. What’s important to Kostia has become important to us so we reached out to him thinking this Is our way of saying thank you for what he’s done for us,” Owner of Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink, Dave Bunts said.

The event went on until 8:00 p.m. Organizers didn’t have a set goal on how much they wanted to raise but expect to get all silent auctions and merchandise sold to give as much as possible.

Monday begins with a beautiful, sun-kissed sunrise alongside temperatures of high 30s. Those get boosted by the afternoon as we reach a high of 52 degrees with more sun and very light rain showers in the evening.