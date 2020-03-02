Sunrise Smart Start: Monday March 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-do-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus has been reported in New York State.

In a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus after traveling to Iran, and is said to be experiencing respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.

The man convicted of beating a 4-year-old boy more than 17 years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

David Ricks pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January. Ricks admitted to throwing Devante Boston to the ground, causing a bran injury in 2002. Boston died in 2017.

Lawmakers in Albany are pushing for applicants for the assistant district attorney’s office in Orleans County, can be from a different county.

A bill recently introduced by Senator Robert Ortt and Assemblyman Steve Hawley will allow Orleans county to accept assistant district attorney applicants from other areas.

He opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party’s best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet Pete Buttigieg’s unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone’s expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own.

The former mayor of Indiana’s fourth largest city, an openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can’t pronounce, formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night. He did so acknowledging that he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, even after finishing in the top four in each of the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.

Former Congressman Chris Collin’s attorney’s are asking a judge to delay the start of his prison sentence.

Collins was initially ordered to report to prison by March 17. In papers filed in federal court, defense attorneys said U.S. Marshals told them the proper paperwork for Collins hasn’t been filed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Temperatures are running well above where they were last night and that means a mild start to Monday. Expect scattered rain showers to move through the region.



We will start in the 30s and finish in the lower 50s by the afternoon with passing rain showers thanks to a west to east moving low in Canada. This low will have a long extended cold front that moves through during the day and will bring about a 1/4″ of rain by the evening. The cold front does not drop temperatures much overnight into Tuesday as lows get into the mid 30s. Tuesday will be quiet for the first half of the day before a weak surface low approaches from the southwest. Ahead of it will be some warmer air to get temperatures back above average, in the middle 40s. That low will bring some rain and wet snow showers overnight into very early Wednesday morning. This looks like a weak system so there will be no significant impact either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The biggest thing to take away will be a strong breeze Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 40s.