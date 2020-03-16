Sunrise Smart Start: Monday March 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 16, 2020.

There are now eight new locals cases of COVID-19, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to 10.

Three of these new cases are now in the hospital; one at Rochester General Hospital, one at Unity Hospital, and one at Highland Hospital. The other five people are in isolation at their homes.

In the midst of all of the Monroe County area schools shutting down for coronavirus concerns, the City of Rochester wants to make sure meals are still provided for those students who depend on those meals every day.

“We do not want to leave our children without options for access to food, so the R-Centers will be taking that on,” Mayor Lovely Warren said on Sunday.

Meals will be made and sent out by Foodlink to the R-Centers throughout the city, usual spots for summer meal delivery.

Cuomo is asking the federal government for help combating the expected surge of patients in hospitals across the state. Currently, there are 53,000 hospital beds in New York State and 3,000 Intensive Care Unit Beds.

But 80% of ICU beds are already occupied. To free up beds, local hospitals are postponing elective surgeries.

The Monroe County Health Commissioner is asking bars and restaurants to consider shutting down during the state of emergency.

It’s not snowing, but Mother Nature is reminding us it’s still technically Winter. Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for a night of “radiational cooling”, which is fancy talk for the fact it’s going to be cold. We’ll drop into the teens overnight, quite possibly offering the coldest air we’ve seen this March. Rochester dropped to 17 degrees March 1st and we’ll be in the ballpark tonight.

Clouds will slowly increase tomorrow, but it’s still a nice day with highs into the upper 40s. Scattered showers will develop late Monday night and into Tuesday.

The next system(s) of any consequence will affect the area Wednesday night through Saturday as a series of waves impact WNY. Most of what falls appears to be rain, but there could be some snow on the backside Saturday. We’ll closely watch temperatures as there could be some wintry mix at the onset Wednesday night, but no accumulation is expected at this time.