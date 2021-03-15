Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 15, 2021.

One man was found dead in a car on Sunday evening after a shooting in Rochester’s westside of the city.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Glenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a person “possibly deceased in a car.” Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s dead in the front seat of a vehicle. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of Tyshon Jones, a 29-year-old man who was shot dead by Rochester police early Wednesday morning, gathered at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

“His struggle became a death sentence,” said Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, “and it never should have been.”

Police in Rochester have charged a teenager with setting a man on fire last week.

They say an investigation revealed the 16-year-old sprayed a flammable liquid on the victim last Friday and set him on fire in his apartment.

State Police have opened an investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. Morse passed away following a March 3 incident at the New York State Fire Academy.

The 21-year-old suffered a “medical emergency” while participating in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls.

New York State Police, along with the Watertown Fire Department, will be escorting the body of Morse from Binghamton to Watertown on Monday.

“We are showing it’s possible to get big, important things done,” President Joe Biden said Friday.

In his first Rose Garden address, the President celebrated the passage of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue package that sends billions to schools, small businesses and for vaccine distribution.

“The President promised help is on the way and today, help has arrived,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday.

The State University of New York has launched a second application week to help students apply for the fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second SUNY Application Week will be held March 15 through March 19 and will include personal appointments and one-on-one support for applicants.

To ensure availability for folks to get vaccinated, the governor said he would be signing a bill to give New Yorkers paid time off to get the shot.

“The vaccine time off bill I’m signing grants each employee in New York, both public and private, paid time off to get a COVID vaccine,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Up to four hours per shot, so this corresponds to the president’s new directive. This will ensure that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Our goal is to be the COVID-safe state.”

A kangaroo missing from Stokoe Farms was found in Yates County on Sunday.

The young kangaroo was reported missing Saturday at approximately noon near Coates Road and Williams Hill Road.

In our Family First segment, many parents are wondering when their children may be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monroe county has released new guidelines when it comes to teenagers getting the shot. Dr. Elizabeth Murray from Golisano Children’s Hospital has more.

President Joe Biden’s administration is stockpiling tens of millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whose authorization in the U.S. remains uncertain, frustrating U.S. allies who say those doses should be used now to save lives overseas.

The standoff is part of a growing global debate over who should have access to hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine that pharmaceutical companies are churning out in the U.S. Besides generating ill will, Biden’s insistence on an excess supply for America is potentially creating new openings for geopolitical rivals Russia and China.

Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a jam-packed but socially distanced show highlighted by live music sorely absent during the pandemic era.

Four women won the top four prizes Sunday, including Swift, who became the first female performer to win album of the year three times. Beyoncé — with her 28th win — became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

While a few flakes fell Sunday, only a trace amount was measured at the Rochester airport. Clearing skies and cold air mean temperatures drop into the teens overnight with single digit wind chills. Canadian high pressure takes over and the winds should calm.

Expect bright sunshine and a brisk, wintry feel to start off the new week Monday. Temperatures are stuck in the 20s as we remain in the cold air mass. This will likely be the coldest day of the entire week.

Clouds return to the Great Lakes Tuesday as a weak boundary passes by. This weak boundary is part of a larger storm system that brought feet of snow to the Rockies and tornadoes to Texas. There could be a few rain and snow showers that move across Rochester Tuesday into very early Wednesday, but most will stay dry and temperatures quickly rebound from Monday up into the middle 40s. Wednesday looks to continue the warming with afternoon highs up into the upper 40s to near 50°.

A large storm system will develop somewhere across the middle part of the United States and start working east Wednesday night into Thursday. Questions remain on exactly how this storm will travel and strengthen through Friday, although forecast models are starting to come into agreement of a more southerly path through the Mid-Atlantic. This would mean a partly to mostly cloudy day, but precipitation would likely remain south. Another Canadian high should force cool and dry air back into the region Friday.

Saturday marks the first day of astronomical spring! Longer range models are doing a good job at hinting toward a warmer trend for the first week of spring. This would mean lows in the 30s and afternoon highs potentially in the 50s.