ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 14, 2022.

A Rochester woman was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the area of Smith Street Monday.

Authorities say officers responded to Smith Street near Grape Street for the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Once at the scene, they located a 35-year-old resident who was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Her injuries were deemed non life-threatening, police say.

A young couple in Macedon recently bought a home to start their family. Little did they know the house would already come with a family: a furry, fluffy and mainly orange family.

Before Emily Bott and her fiancé Dylan Loewke bought a home in Macedon, they were warned the home would come with some furry friends, four or five orange tabby cats to be exact. Turns out, they were in for a lot more than just a few strays.

“It turned out there was a lot more than just like a handful, there was more like 15 or 16. So we were a little overwhelmed. Not gonna lie,” Bott said.

Not only has the couple created a special space for the cats stocked with food, heaters, treats, trees, and toys, they even took it upon themselves to spay and neuter all the cats.

“That was the most interesting process because we had like seven or eight of the have a heart traps and trying to catch them and then take them all to the Humane Society and then do it all over again. Now they’ve all experienced what the trapping was like. And they’re like, we’re not going in there again,” Loewke said.

Bott plans on completely renovating the cat room this year, decked out with cat walks, beds, and heated floors.

“Our cats are very, very spoiled right now. So anyone that’s like looking to donate, I definitely will push them towards other rescues or shelters to animals that maybe don’t have a home right now,” Bott said.

Bott plans on making a full-scale animal sanctuary later down the road. For now, she’s focusing on what she calls her “group of barn lions.”

You can follow Emily on her journey over on Instagram and TikTok @FreedomFarmhouse.

Lawmakers in Albany are debating how they could provide some relief at the pumps as New York drivers continue to feel the burden of higher prices.

Assemblymembers and Senators on both sides of the aisle are calling for the suspension of the state gas tax going in the next fiscal year’s budget which begins in April.

This comes as AAA calculated the average gas price across New York was $4.46 a gallon last week.

“There are a lot of contributing factors to compounding to put us in this position,” Sen. Samra Brouk of Rochester said. “And we’ve got to act smart to make sure the people at the end of the day feel a difference.”

“I want to make sure that if we do suspend the gas tax that it actually impacts us at the pumps as consumers,” Sen. Jeremey Cooney of Rochester said. “Just because you get rid of a tax doesn’t mean that these big oil companies are going to pass those savings to us.”

“Especially with the situation in Ukraine we don’t know how that’s going to play out,” Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Lyons added. “I think it would be smart to say pull back and stop spending some money and let’s help our people. It’s their money let’s give it back for a while and make sure we take care of them.”

Another concern holding back certain lawmakers is how cutting the gas tax could impact Highway maintenance budgets.

“We need to look at reducing our reliance on foreign oil by investing in renewable energy sources,” Sen. Cooney argued. “Which we know is far less expensive and we can control in the United States of America.”

The deadline to have next fiscal year’s budget drawn up is April 1st.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide that took place overnight Sunday on State Street.

Authorities say officers arrived to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot at least one time.

According to police, he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say private vehicles took three additional shooting victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say one of the victims is a man in his 30s. That man also succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Two men were hospitalized, one remains in critical condition, after a double shooting on Bay Street Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot at least once in his upper body. Police say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Responding officials learned of a second shooting victim, a 48-year-old man. A private vehicle took him to Strong Memorial Hospital before officers arrived to the scene.

Authorities said the second victim was shot at least once in his upper body and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Temperatures are on the rise. Snow will begin fading from our sidewalks as warm air helps Rochester get to above 40 degrees in the afternoon. Possible rain showers tomorrow do little to stop the heat.