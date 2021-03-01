Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, March 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, March 1, 2021.

One person is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Clifford Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the intersection near Barons Street around 6:30 p.m. for a rollover motor vehicle accident.

The Irondequoit Police Department said they are attempting to locate a missing girl on Sunday evening.

Amarys Martinez is about 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike headband, a blue and white long sleeve “I-Fest” shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Robert Reen Jr., the man charged with murdering 21-year-old Jordan Reen, will be in court on Monday.

On Thursday, the Rochester Police Department responded to Lapham Street for the report of a person shot. After its investigation, officials arrested and charged Robert Reen Jr. — Jordan’s older brother — with second degree murder.

School No. 29 in the Rochester City School District — which was scheduled to reopening Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak — will now reopen Thursday.

The school was fully remote following an outbreak last week. School officials said one employee died after contracting the virus. On Friday, the district said contact tracing indicated there was no in-school transmission and it was safe to reopen.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office has spent Sunday engaged in a war of words with the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo. The disagreement is centered around who should lead a review of the recent sexual harassment allegations made against the Governor.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing he would grant her request for a referral to investigate allegations of sexual harassment:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 1,554,103 New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

An additional 177,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

“New York’s vast distribution network has now immunized over 1.5 million New Yorkers which is really great news. We’re working hard to keep up that momentum and get shots in arms of the entire eligible population, with special attention to Black, Hispanic and poor communities that have been among the hardest hit by COVID,” said Cuomo.

Barron’s recognizes Manning & Napier

The Fairport-based investment firm Manning & Napier has been recognized for having the best actively managed fund family.

Barron’s ranked Manning & Napier no. 1 on its “fund families of 2020 ranking.” Manning & Napier beat out larger firms like Morgan Stanley and Fidelity.

Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it would raise the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week.

That’s a dollar more than what its competitors Walmart Inc. which starts employees off at $11/hour. Inc, and Amazon.com Inc., which raised its minimum to $15/hour in 2018.

Twitter outlined the Silicon Valley giant’s possible future plans on Thursday, including one feature, Super Follows, that appears to have rubbed some people the wrong way.

Super Follow subscriptions would allow users to monetize their tweets, which, at least for the users who circulated #RIPTwitter after the announcement, it’s clear that it wasn’t high on their wish list.

A great deal of variability and some volatility in our weather today. Temperatures drop into the 30s and continue to tumble Monday.Winds ramp up out of the northwest and bursts of snow will be possible this afternoon and evening with wind gusts over 40 mph. That may be troublesome for the Monday afternoon commute as a squall-like burst of snow and strong winds could reduce visibility and drop a quick coating on roadways. Temperatures Monday will have started in the 40s but spend most of the day around 30°, and wind chills will drop into the teens.

Tuesday is cold with starting temperatures in the teens and even colder wind chills. Sunshine should emerge by the afternoon with temperatures surging into the upper 20s, so extra layers will be a must. This will kick off what looks like a mostly dry stretch at least through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds across much of the U.S.

Temperatures drop by the first half of the weekend. If oriented just right and the air is cold enough, there may be some lake response that would trigger a few snow showers, but otherwise expect a pretty quiet stretch for the first week of March.

How did the majority of February play out? Check out the recap HERE.