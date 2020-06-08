Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Project Air is a local art series by Alexa Guzman that aims to spread awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement through art.

The art has been posted and shared around the community, including in Fairport. However, on Saturday, the artwork was torn down and one onlooker saw, and recorded the whole thing. She then went to social media and as the posts began to gain traction, one of the men in the video was identified as an employee with Fairport Brewing Company.

The brewery released a statement saying the company stands with Black Lives Matter and the employee was put on administrative leave.

Protesters gathered again Sunday in downtown Rochester at the Liberty Pole, this time with a focus on black education and bringing reform to the school districts in our area.

Hundreds filled the area singing, dancing and a clear call for to improve education systems for black and brown students. The group rallying against racial injustice within the education system, especially for Rochester city school district students, like Sara Adams.

There were several protests locally, and nationally throughout the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.

With those protests, comes groups operating behind the scenes to keep protestors safe and informed. One activist spends her time helping people navigate the census by handing out phone numbers and website information.

A child has been hospitalized after falling down a waterfall in a ravine.

Officials said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday off Vernal Road — south of Attica in Wyoming County.

A 40-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition after his motorcycle was hit by a car according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened on Bay Street and Webster Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the car that hit the motorcycle, fled the scene.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead.

46-year-old David Cronk was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and hit a sign and a tree. Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Middle Chesire Road and Butler Road in Canandaigua.

The Monroe County Ecopark is reopening after closing due to the pandemic.

Household wastes, pharmaceuticals, electronics and other wastes can be dropped off at the location in Chili. The park is open with face-covering restrictions on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

It should be a gem of a day with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s under sunny skies. A gentle lake breeze will set up in the early afternoon.

All attention right now is on Tropical Storm Cristobal that is making landfall in Louisiana and will start to work its way into the United States the first half of the week. This will get swept up into the larger circulation Tuesday and help force warm and muggy air into the region beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will respond quickly with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° by Tuesday afternoon under continually sunny skies. The wind will be firmly coming out of the south at this point that will keep our temperatures warm through the overnight and into Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will last through Wednesday as Cristobal is now in the Great Lakes by this point. Showers and storms will be possible now Wednesday as the larger trough pattern moves east and over our heads. This will knock temperatures back down heading into Thursday with more shower and storm chances.