Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 7

Here are the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 7, 2021.

A fire broke out in a home in Spencerport early Monday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to the home on Whittier Road around 3 a.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the two-story home.

Officials said three people got out safely, but two cats are missing.

The New York State Education Department is walking back comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks in schools.

In a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday, NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced, students in grades Kindergarten through 12 would no longer have to bring their masks with them to class.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Chili man who was last scene at his home on Paul Road on Sunday.

Shawn McCready is 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and a goatee. McCready was last seen leaving the residence on a camouflage colored ATV, according to the MCSO.

For the second time in one weekend, the tactics of Rochester police were criticized. This time, after a man was taken into custody on Remington Avenue on Saturday evening.

Police said they were trying to take a wanted man, 31-year-old Jarvis Lewis, into custody and he fought them, but some community members said police used excessive force on the man.

News 8 obtained several different videos from neighbors and witnesses on the scene. A couple of the videos show a portion of the struggle when two officers kick Lewis. News 8 reached out to RPD specifically regarding these videos but didn’t hear back as of Sunday evening.

A Webster man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Norton and Goodman Streets early Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. for the report of a crash. A motorcyclist traveling Westbound through the intersection struck a vehicle travelling Northbound through the intersection.

A man arrested after police say he robbed three banks in Monroe County.

According to police 32-year-old Terrance Blackman robbed the Key Bank on Mount Hope Avenue last Thursday. He’s also accused of robbing the M & T Bank on Lyell Avenue and another Key Bank on Spencerport Road Saturday.

In our Family First segment, doctors say it’s important to keep an eye out for ticks — especially this time of year.

They can be dangerous to you and your pets and cause Lyme disease.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Sunday called for more public-private cooperation on cyber defenses and said U.S. adversaries already are capable of using cyber intrusions to shut down the U.S. power grid.

“I think that there are very malign actors who are trying,” Granholm said. “Even as we speak, there are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally.”

The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs.

Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.

European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations Friday into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services.

German officials, meanwhile, launched a fresh investigation of Google using stepped up powers to scrutinize digital giants.

The Tennessee Titans had been talking to the Atlanta Falcons about seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones for nearly three weeks.

In the end, they pried Jones loose with a couple of draft picks, the highest being a second-rounder.

“We felt like it was good value for us, and Atlanta felt like it was good value for them obviously or they wouldn’t have done the trade,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Sunday, hours after the teams announced the deal.

Monday morning starts warm with highs quickly climbing once again into the upper 80s to near 90 . There will be less of a breeze around to provide relief, but a little bit more cloud cover around with the increased moisture present in the air. The uptick in humidity will bring heat index values (the summer version of “feels-like” temperatures) into the lower 90s. It’s possible we see heat advisories issued for the areas that see that extra sun and heat, so we’ll keep you up to date if any advisories for the area are issued.

Monday afternoon will also feature our first chances at an isolated shower or storm especially south of Rochester across the Finger Lakes region into the evening. The same deal goes for Tuesday as lake breeze boundaries create just enough lift for showers to get going south and east of the lakes. We’ll see highs in the mid 80s this time and chances for more scattered showers and storms with wider areas of coverage this time by Wednesday.

Relief from the heat comes in the form of a back-door cold front Wednesday as highs drop into the low to mid 80s and humidity levels drop.

Forecast highs both Sunday and Monday are right around 90° both days, and daily record highs for Rochester are 94° on Sunday, and 91° on Monday. Best chance to meet or break a record in my opinion will be Monday, so we shall see!

Signs are pointing to a drier end of next week with heat and humidity easing into next weekend, but some uncertainty between models keeps low end rain chances in the forecast through the early parts of the weekend. Expect temperatures to return to their seasonal levels, the 50s and 70s by this point.