Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Charges against an eyewitness of an arrest have been dropped and the Rochester Chief of Police has called for an investigation after a video showing an incident began circulating online, with some calling it violent.

It all started around 12:30 am Sunday morning on Bay Street.​ Tobias Massey and his girlfriend heard screaming outside their house and saw police arresting a man.

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department have been responding to multiple calls for illegal fireworks throughout the city.

Now, more than 200 people have signed a petition asking for lawmakers to step in.

Police responded to a home on Radio Street on Saturday night in Rochester where a man was hospitalized after fireworks injured his upper body.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York will offer to assist states with high infection rates, as several states begin to see spikes in COVID-19.

“New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers,”Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help. In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

A Rally was held over the weekend to honor both the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride month.

Marchers rallied outside The Spirit Room and marched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. This was one of at least three protests held in Rochester over the weekend.

Today brings mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. It will be the first day where we see a well established surface low near Boston and a large ridge in the jet stream from Montana to the Western Great Lakes. We will be on the “dry” side of this whole system with very low rain chances. If you are looking for rain, just drive 500 miles east toward the low pressure center and there will be plenty of chances for showers. Otherwise we enjoy a nice and dry day.

Tuesday the surface low broadens slightly and that will spit out a shower or two across the Finger Lakes and closer to Syracuse, but otherwise we are still dry! Highs top out around 80°. Copy and paste for Wednesday. By this time the aforementioned ridge will be so established that there will be 90° temperatures across northern Canada and the Hudson Bay. Locally we are staying in the 80s because of the low to our east.

Thursday is the day we expect this pattern to break down a bit. Normally that would mean some sort of front that brings a rain chance. Not this time. We will stay dry and temperatures will continue to hang in the 80s with more sunshine. This will send us through the holiday weekend with little to no rain expected. The next real chance for are-wide showers probably won’t come until the following week.